Cardinals promote infield prospect Donovan, send Nootbaar to Memphis

The Cardinals have swapped one left-handed bat off the bench for another as they promoted rookie Brendan Donovan to the majors for the first time just in time for a series against Max Scherzer and the New York Mets.

To make room for Donovan, the Cardinals optioned outfielder Lars Nootbaar to Class AAA Memphis for the first time season.

Donovan, 25, hit his first home run of the season in his most recent game for the Triple-A Redbirds. Overall this season, he's hitting .298 with a .386 on-base percentage and a .429 slugging percentage for a .815 OPS. That solid start dovetails with a good showing in spring training that made him one of the final cuts of camp. The Cardinals saw the left-handed hitting infielder as an option should they need a utility fielder due to injury or want to adjust the look of the roster with another left-handed bat.

Nootbaar entered the season as the Cardinals' left-handed option for designated hitter against high-velocity right-handers who elevate fastballs.

(Ahem, Scherzer.)

In limited appearances so far this season, Nootbaar has hit .125/.263/.123 with nine strikeouts in 16 at-bats. He recently had a stretch of starts spelling outfielders like Harrison Bader and Dylan Carlson so they could get work days outside of the lineup.

The Cardinals have used roster churn like this to get a young player guaranteed playing time at Triple-A so that his bat or glove does not gather dust at the major-league level and cost that player development time.

Scherzer, in the opening weeks of his two-year deal with the Mets that set a record for single-season salary at more than $40 million, is 3-0 with a 2.50 ERA in his first three starts. He has struck out 23 in 18 innings.

This will be Scherzer's seventh start at Busch Stadium III, the ballpark in the backyard of where he grew up. The Mizzou great is 3-2 with a 2.04 ERA in his previous six starts for the team, and he has 59 strikeouts in those 39 2/3 innings.

Here are the lineups for the game:

CARDINALS

1. Tommy Edman, 2B

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Tyler O'Neill, LF

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Corey Dickerson, DH

6. Dylan Carlson, RF

7. Edmundo Sosa, SS

8. Yadier Molina, C

9. Harrison Bader, CF

P: Miles Mikolas, RHP

METS

1. Brandon Nimmo, CF

2. Starling Marte, RF

3. Francisco Lindor, SS

4. Pete Alonso, 1B

5. Eduardo Escobar, 3B

6. Robinson Cano, DH

7. Mark Canha, LF

8. Jeff McNeil, 2B

9. Tomas Nido, C

P: Max Scherzer, RHP

Check back throughout the evening here at StlToday.com for coverage from the ballpark as the Cardinals open a three-game series against the Mets.

