MILWAUKEE — The breakout performance that got him to Class AAA Memphis was strong enough to win the Texas League's equivalent of the MVP award even weeks after Dylan Carlson left the level behind.
Carlson, at 20 one of the young players in Triple-A, was named the Texas League's Player of the Year on Tuesday.
For the Cardinals' Class AA Springfield affiliate, Carlson hit .281 with a .364 on-base percentage, a league-best .518 slugging percentage, and an .888 OPS. His OPS ranked second in the league. Although he was promoted more than 10 days ago to Triple-A Memphis, Carlson still leads the Texas League with 21 homers, and his 81 runs scored are second in the league. He finished in the top 10 in every significant offensive category.
The honor comes at the end of a season that also saw the switch-hitting outfielder selected for the Futures Game, and it comes in the same week that Baseball America named him the prospect of the week.
He will soar up the prospect rankings this offseason and possibly give the Cardinals their most highly regarded position player prospect since the late Oscar Taveras.
Carlson joins Taveras and Matt Adams as recent winners of the Texas League's Player of the Year award. Dakota Hudson won the league's pitcher of the year award in 2017.
In Carlson's first 11 games for Memphis, he has hit .455/.510/.773 for a 1.283 OPS. He has three homers and had three consecutive three-hit games for the Redbirds. He's scored 11 runs in the 11 games, and since Harrison Bader's promotion to the majors, Carlson has seen time in center field.
The Cardinals are preparing to give Carlson the chance to win a job at the major-league level during spring training 2020.