Cardinals prospect Gorman faces boyhood pal Liberatore in batting practice, comes out swinging

The lefthanded-hitting third baseman got two at-bats against this pal. He did not get into the box to track pitches. He swung at the first one and put it in play for a groundball that may or may not have wiggled through for a hit. Liberatore responded by quick-pitching his pal with a breaking ball. In his second at-bat, Gorman got under a curveball and lifted it into the wind for a ball that may or may not have been easily caught. After the duel, the duo was still discussing whether the groundball was a hit.