Cardinals push back Mikolas' first spring appearance, saying 'for now, it's caution'

JUPITER, Fla. — The Cardinals starter working his way back from an injury that abruptly ended his 2020 season before it began will have his planned spring debut delayed.

Miles Mikolas had been announced as the Cardinals' featured pitcher for a simulated game Monday on the back fields of Roger Dean Stadium.

On Sunday evening, manager Mike Shildt confirmed that Mikolas would not be appearing in the game as advertised and that the start and innings would be turned over to some of the younger pitchers in camp.

"Miles will be pushed back just a little bit," Shildt said. "We'll go with other guys."

Asked if the new schedule was done for caution, or a complication, the manager said: "For now it's caution."

Mikolas, 32, threw a round of live batting practice to teammates earlier in the week, and he had success, especially getting a few of the veteran players to dive after his changeup. He did not appear limited in his throws. How he recovered from that outing was going to dictate whether he would advance to a simulated game.

It's possible he'll have another round of live BP before a game assignment.

An official with the team said the concern at the moment is "very low."