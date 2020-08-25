Cardinals quest for cleanup hitter to capitalize on big opportunities behind 'Big Fundy' Goldschmidt

“I’ve said it before – when guys are on base it’s easy to score guys with a sacrifice fly, single, walks, a lot of different ways,” Goldschmidt said. “It’s a lot easier than going out there with nobody on. Everyone tries to get on base, have good at-bats and let the results be what they are. We’re able to do it now for a couple of days. We’ll need to keep it going.”

The lineup that manager Mike Shildt envisioned coming out of spring training and then again coming out of “Summer Camp” got a day closer to appearing Monday.

The Cardinals have had two players riveted in place most games with leadoff hitter Kolten Wong and No. 3 hitter Goldschmidt. The two spots that bookend Goldschmidt have been passed around, from Matt Carpenter to Miller, Tommy Edman to rookie Dylan Carlson. As part of the update the Cardinals planned to give their offense a boost, a new look in the middle, they let their cleanup hitter, Marcell Ozuna, leave as a free agent and trusted they could find an in-house alternative.