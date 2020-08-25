Cardinals quest for cleanup hitter to capitalize on big opportunities behind 'Big Fundy' Goldschmidt

A few days before they could gather in person, the Cardinals players met on Zoom to discuss their return from quarantine and how to endure the difficult schedule ahead and the added layer of protocols that would greet them. First baseman Paul Goldschmidt, more outspoken privately than he is publicly, suggested that the team “have fun, laugh, play loose.”
Back on the field, he led by example.
“He’s playing with one button unbuttoned,” infielder Brad Miller said, motioning to the top of a jersey. “That’s his version of a little flash.”
He’s let loose in another way – at the plate.
Goldschmidt reached base four times Monday, homered to extend the Cardinals’ lead to 9-3 for a victory against Kansas City, and has been on base at last twice in five consecutive games. For the second time in three days, he reached base four times, and that upped his baseball-leading on-base percentage to .507. In the 13 games since the Cardinals returned from their outbreak of COVID-19, Goldschmidt has reached base 29 times in 51 plate appearances.
Miller said the team is trying to christen Goldschmidt as “The Big Fundy,” and they call him that in the dugout. It’s shorthand for “big fundamental,” and it’s a nickname borrowed from the San Antonio Spurs dynasty because Goldschmidt “is the Tim Duncan of baseball,” Miller said. The best way to popularize a nickname is to back it up with production. The Cardinals continue to quest for the makeup in the middle of the lineup that allows Big Fundy to make his biggest impact.
“I’ve said it before – when guys are on base it’s easy to score guys with a sacrifice fly, single, walks, a lot of different ways,” Goldschmidt said. “It’s a lot easier than going out there with nobody on. Everyone tries to get on base, have good at-bats and let the results be what they are. We’re able to do it now for a couple of days. We’ll need to keep it going.”
The lineup that manager Mike Shildt envisioned coming out of spring training and then again coming out of “Summer Camp” got a day closer to appearing Monday.
The Cardinals have had two players riveted in place most games with leadoff hitter Kolten Wong and No. 3 hitter Goldschmidt. The two spots that bookend Goldschmidt have been passed around, from Matt Carpenter to Miller, Tommy Edman to rookie Dylan Carlson. As part of the update the Cardinals planned to give their offense a boost, a new look in the middle, they let their cleanup hitter, Marcell Ozuna, leave as a free agent and trusted they could find an in-house alternative.
Ozuna hit .242 with a .473 slugging percentage and a .802 OPS from the cleanup spot in 2019. He had 549 plate appearances for the Cardinals, and 548 of them came in the cleanup spot. During the past two seasons, there were more than 30 hitters who were more productive in the cleanup spot than Ozuna, and the Cardinals are betting they can reveal one on their roster who can provide an OPS closer to .850 and be a big threat behind “Big Fundy.” So far this season, the Cardinals’ OPS at cleanup is the same as it was for all of 2019, .827 to .827.
The cleanup spot has been split between three hitters, with Carpenter starting there Monday for the seventh time. He has hit .300 with a .967 OPS at cleanup – buoyed by his grand slam this past week at Wrigley Field. Tyler O’Neill hit there six times, and Paul DeJong started the season there – and seems to be inching his way back at some point this week. In his second game since coming off the COVID-19 injured list, DeJong had the sacrifice fly that was Monday’s only run in the first four innings, and the shortstop had the two-run double that ignited a rally.
On Sunday, DeJong flew out three times to right field and explained that he purposefully was trying to take the ball the other way as he regained his timing. He felt by doing that, he would be ready to pull the ball with power when the opportunity presented itself.
It did in the fifth inning.
DeJong pulled the double down the left-field line.
Goldschmidt scored on the play.
All weekend, the Cincinnati Reds pitched around Goldschmidt – walking him seven times in a four-game series – and dared the hitters behind him to take the invitation and create a rally. O’Neill had four at-bats with runners in scoring position on Sunday in the fifth spot, and he and cleanup hitter Carpenter combined to go zero-for-six in that situation with four strikeouts. On Monday, Carpenter had three plate appearances with a runner in scoring position before the end of the fifth inning, and he twice reached base and he twice brought DeJong up to capitalize. DeJong did with three RBIs.
“I think you want guys obviously on base in front of him,” Shildt said of Goldschmidt. “Forces them to pitch to him. Clearly, sometimes they’ll choose not to. So you’re going to have somebody who is going to take a quality at-bat behind him, that the other team is going to respect and that can handle the bat.”
The Cardinals had Goldschmidt flanked with success during the win against the Royals. Miller reached base four times and had three singles. He led off the sixth inning with a single and scored on Goldschmidt’s bolt to the bleachers in left-center field. Edman, spelling Wong at leadoff on Monday, was on base three times. Goldschmidt didn’t have a plate appearance Monday without a runner on base. That was a major speedbump for the offense in 2019, when 73 batters, including a handful of leadoff hitters, had more at-bats with runners in scoring position that Goldschmidt’s 119.
Big Fundy didn’t get many big opportunities.
In an effort to generate momentum for the nickname, Miller said he and others have given themselves names. He’s “Little Fundy.” Edman is “Mini Fundy.” And Carpenter is “Medium Fundy.” DeJong has yet to get a nickname that continues the theme, but could yet have a fundamental role in getting Goldschmidt’s nickname to fasten tight to him like every button but the top one.
Nothing put the fun in Big Fundy like rallies.
“Even during the downtime, obviously not being able to be together we were all kind of going through that together,” Miller said. “Everybody kind of kept each other sane. We’re getting in a good rhythm. Hopefully we can just keep this going. The good news is there are no off days, so we’re going to be playing every day. Let’s keep it cranking.”
