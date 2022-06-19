Cardinals Quick Hits: Cardinals go down swinging with 14 K's against Red Sox

BOSTON – Whatever opportunities the Cardinals created or, in several innings, had thrown at them Sunday ended in a fitting way for a chilly, gusty day at Fenway Park.

They went down swinging.

Noble in the ring, but worth nothing on the field if they don’t connect.

The Cardinals, one of the hardest teams to whiff in this age of skyrocketing rates, struck out 13 times by the end of the eighth inning Sunday. They left at least one runner on base in each of the first five innings, four of those runners in scoring position. Boston’s ability to quell the Cardinals early bought time to build on their lead late, and that proved essential. A three-run homer in the eighth gave the Red Sox the cushion to absorb Juan Yepez’s pinch-hit, three-run homer in the ninth.

For the second time in as many games, St. Louis native and former Mizzou pitcher Tanner Houck entered in the midst of the ninth to secure a save for Boston. This time he held fast for a 6-4 victory Sunday at Fenway Park.

Boston took the interleague series two games to one, and each of their two wins the Cardinals mustered a late rally to tighten the score. Houck kept them from overtaking the sox.

Yepez, notably absent as a designated hitter from the lineups all weekend, got his first at-bat of the series as a pinch-hitter earlier in the weekend and then pinch-hit again Sunday for catcher Ivan Herrera. With a pinch-runner and pinch-hitter already on base, Yepez drilled a pitch over the Green Monster and off the Plymouth Rock Assurance advertisement. The homer was his sixth of the season.

With the tying run at the plate, Houck claimed his fourth save of the season and struck out rookie Brendan Donovan to end the game, end the weekend, end the series.

It was the Cardinals’ 14th strikeout of the afternoon.

All eight runs the Cardinals scored in the ninth innings Friday and Sunday came with two outs.

Boston starter Nick Pivetta (7-5) invited the Cardinals to do more with their at-bats early in the game. The right-hander walked a total of four batters, including at least one in each of the first three innings. The Cardinals turned two of those walks into a runner in scoring position when Pivetta added the bonus of a wild pitch.

Not once did the Cardinals turn a walk, even a leadoff walk, into a run.

Those rallies stalled where the game so often did – on strikeouts.

By the end of the fifth inning, cleanup hitter Nolan Arenado had come to the plate three times with runners in scoring position. With homers in each of the first two games of this series, the at-bats Sunday were not as fruitful. Pivetta struck him out in the first inning, and that set a trend. Twice in the first four innings, Pivetta got two strikeouts to evade any trouble. He struck out the final three Cardinals he faced to complete seven innings. Including those three strikeouts, the Cardinals had seven consecutive strikeouts before awaking for a rally in the ninth.

O’Neill leaves ninth inning with hamstring injury

The baseball was rattling around in the nook faraway in center field, but it was clear Tyler O’Neill was not going to push for more than second base. He was hesitant even getting that far. O’Neill injured his left hamstring rounding first, and he trotted lightly into second. O’Neill recently spent more than two weeks on the injured list with shoulder soreness, and during the series in Fenway had started to find a rhythm at the plate. He homered and had three hits in Saturday’s victory, and the double that ended his game was his third hit Sunday.

He had six hits and a walk in his previous nine plate appearances before being lifted from Sunday’s game in the ninth. He was immediately diagnosed with tightness in his left hamstring, but will continue to be evaluated by the medical team.

Wanted: chase reliever (still)

Due to the Cardinals' second late-game rally in three games, the decisive runs once again came against a reliever asked to hold the opponent and buy time for the Cardinals to rally. The search for a chase reliever to make that happen continues. Drew VerHagen entered with a two-run deficit an allowed a three-run homer to tilt the game further in Boston's direction.

The Cardinals studiously avoid Giovanny Gallegos with a deficit and have cycled through candidates to fill that chase position from the right side. The next opportunity they have could go to Johan Oviedo, the manager said.

Pallante continues strides toward staying a starter

Rookie right-hander Andre Pallante (2-2) had the right mix of efficiency early and sharpness late to fit the role the Cardinals are compelled to see if he can claim.

All that’s left is increasing his stamina.

A reliever on opening day and a starter by Father’s Day, Pallente completed 5 2/3 innings and limited Boston to two runs on four hits. One of the four hits was a solo homer by Trevor Story that gave the Red Sox their only run until the fifth inning. Pallante got through the second inning on 24 pitches, got nine outs from the first 10 batters he faced on 33 pitches. A double play in the fourth inning kept the pitch count low as he reached the fifth and a second look at the back half of the Boston lineup.

In the sixth, as he faced hitters for a third time, Pallante still had another wrinkle to test them. He struck out Boston slugger J. D. Martinez on fourth pitches. Pallante’s 71st pitch was a 94.5-mph fastball that Martinez could not reach.

The Cardinals limited Pallante’s relief appearance this past week to 40 pitches so that he would be able to extend as far as 70-75 pitches took him Sunday. The Cardinals don’t want him to stall there, either. Before the game manager Oliver Marmol agreed that Pallante is a start or two away from being judged by the quality of his pitches, not the amount of them. He’ll be clear to throw 90 or more pitches within his next two starts, and the Cardinals’ plan is to keep the right-hander in the rotation.

At 22, Herrera shows his seasoning in first start

Only a few days younger than Yadier Molina when the Gold Glove standard made his major-league debut, Ivan Herrera, the Cardinals’ top prospect at catcher, got his first big-league start Sunday. The challenge going into the game for the youngster, according to his manager, was not to let the game speed up on him, but it would be Herrera’s game to call.

Herrera, who turned 22 earlier this month, handled his game behind the plate with the steadiness the Cardinals have seen grow and improve during spring training, and that they hoped to see in the majors.

And they plan to see it regularly at the position in 2023.

Nimble around the plate, Herrera made two plays in the first inning to throw out batters. He guided Pallante through a potentially difficult sixth inning through the middle of the order before calling the pitches that helped Genesis Cabrera complete that inning. Against Story, with two runners on, Herrera called for two curveballs from Cabrera and then got Story to popup a 93-mph fastball. With Molina on the injured list for an indefinite stretch, the Cardinals intend to give Herrera regular starts and for those assignments to increase based on what he earns.

In the eighth, he complicated Drew VerHagen's inning with a passed ball. The implications of it were minimized when Christian Vazquez homered to extend Boston's lead. That the passed ball moved runners into scoring position didn't matter when Vazquez's homer assured three runs would score from any base.

Herrera was the first Cardinal to get his first plate appearance in the majors at Fenway Park since Nick Stavinoha in 2008. They are the only two Cardinals to get their first big-league starts vs. Red Sox. At the plate, Herrera showed his youth. He struck out in his three at-bats.

Pujols starts Fenway finale, surpasses Murray

The Cardinals’ ample margin on the scoreboard late Saturday night made Marmol’s decision all the easier to play to the crowd, as did the reliever on the mound. A big lead and a lefty meant in the eighth inning, he could give the crowd – chocked with vocal clusters of Cardinals fans who made the trip to Fenway – what it wanted to see.

Albert Pujols came to the plate as a pinch hitter.

An ovation greeted him, and most of the fans – of the birds or the laundry – stayed on their feet through all 11 pitches of an at-bat that ultimately ended in a strikeout.

“I wanted the crowd to be able to see him,” Marmol said.

He felt that same tug for ceremony Sunday.

At the end of a weekend in Boston that started with an NBA Finals game, continued with the U. S. Open, and featured the Cardinals’ first visit since 2014, Marmol played to the crowd again by starting Pujols in the finale at Fenway Park. The start, at designated hitter, was Pujols’ first as a Cardinal in Boston since Game 2 of the 2004 World Series. The applause came as expected. The results did not. In a rare start against a right-handed pitcher, Pujols struck out in his first three at-bats. That dropped his season totals against right-handers to nine-for-71 (.127) with 15 strikeouts and two homers.

His third at-bat of the game moved him ahead of Eddie Murray and alone with the seventh-most plate appearances in major-league history, at 12,818.

Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.