Cardinals ready to welcome close to 15,000 fans back to Busch for home opener, team and city announce

The Cardinals will soon begin selling tickets to all April home games, and season ticket holders will have the first opportunity to purchase. If there are tickets remaining a date for when those tickets go on sale will be set later.

As part of the approved plan, which also had to gain the blessing of Major League Baseball, there will numerous policies in place at the ballpark, including:

• Masks will be required at all times in the ballpark, including at the seats, unless a fan is "actively" eating or drinking.

• Each ticket will have a designated entry point to the ballpark to avoid clustering of fans around a single gate. There will be no re-entry of the ballpark after leaving.

• All pods are separated by a minimum of 6 feet.

• Entry to the ballpark will be touchless, as all tickets will be delivered via an app to limit interaction between fans and stadium employees at the gate.

• Bags will not be permitted into Busch.

• The ballpark is going cashless. There will be locations where fans can buy debit cards to use around the ballpark, and the official announcement says these cards will have no service fees.