Cardinals released 33 minor-leaguers on one day during MLB's widespread farm system downsizing

The release of minor-leaguers rarely gets as much attention as it has in the past few days, in part because of the magnitude of these moves by teams. Multiple reports had the Yankees releasing around 45 minor-leaguers, and the Mets released 37. These moves usually trickle out on the transaction pages over time, not appear all at once like a Friday news dump.

This past week, I wrote that the Cardinals were expected to have around 20 releases. That was an estimated number that I could confirm, but I was able to confirm two or three names from the group released. The names proved right. That number was wrong, making what I wrote incomplete and wrong. There were more. The Cardinals’ official transactions had 33 releases on May 27.

UPDATE: The Cardinals other four transactions in May were players not being released as originally indicated. These four players were being moved from a roster and remain with the team on the Dominican Republic campus. The numbers in this story have been changed to reflect that correction.

Including the 10 releases that were already reported, that makes 43 total from March through the end of May.

Context matters.