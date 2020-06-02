Cardinals released 37 minor-leaguers in May during MLB's widespread farm system downsizing

The release of minor-leaguers rarely gets as much attention as it has in the past few days, in part because of the magnitude of these moves by teams. Multiple reports had the Yankees releasing around 45 minor-leaguers, and the Mets released 37. These moves usually trickle out on the transaction pages over time, not appear all at once like a Friday news dump.

This past week, I wrote that the Cardinals were expected to have around 20 releases. That was an estimated number that I could confirm, but I was able to confirm two or three names from the group released. The names proved right. That number was wrong, making what I wrote incomplete and wrong. There were more. The Cardinals’ official transactions had 33 releases on May 27 and 37 total for the month of May. Four, all of them at the Dominican Republic campus, came much earlier in the month.

Including the 10 releases that were already reported, that makes 47 total from March through the end of May.

Context matters.

J.J. Cooper and the reporters at Baseball America have done the research to offer that. Baseball America looked at transaction logs from 2019 and 2018 to see how this wave of releases compares to the team totals and league averages of that time. The Cardinals’ totals from the same time period, March to May, over the past three seasons: