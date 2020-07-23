Cardinals remain standing for anthem, plan to make their stand to 'create awareness' for equality Friday

The Cardinals have been supportive of Flaherty’s statements, and officials with the team have said in the past that they would support him if he and other teammates took a knee during the national anthem.

The Cardinals have had ongoing internal conversations about social justice as well. That included a visit this past week from the director of Maryville University’s office of diversity and inclusion.

Flaherty and Fowler have been “leaders” in the conversation.

They have also helped the Cardinals coordinate what they say will be a “unified” statement delivered Friday, before or during opening night against Pittsburgh.

“This group is very sincere about supporting the Black Lives Matter movement,” Shildt said. “We’ll do it in a unified manner that will really follow what the Players Alliance has suggested strongly. We support that. We believe in that as a group. We’ll participate in what that looks like on opening day on Friday.