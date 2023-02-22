JUPITER, Fla. — Two left-handed pitchers who are vying for a look as a reliever in the majors while also preparing to lead the rotation at Class AAA Memphis will get Grapefruit League starts in the first week of games.

That will allow three members of the Cardinals' major-league rotation, including Jack Flaherty, to begin the exhibition schedule where they have spent the previous few weeks: toiling in the controlled settings of the back fields.

Connor Thomas will start Monday's exhibition game against the New York Mets at Roger Dean Stadium. That game will be televised on ESPN.

Matthew Liberatore will start Tuesday's exhibition game.

Flaherty, who faced hitters in two simulated innings Wednesday, will simulate a start Monday on the back fields instead of facing the Mets. Jordan Montgomery and Steven Matz will do likewise on Tuesday. They will "piggyback" in some outing that will simulate a game, manager Oliver Marmol said.

The back fields are open to fans and there is no admission fee, meaning it is possible for fans to watch the big-league starters on those days. The sim games are usually scheduled for before the start of the game that requires the purchase of a ticket.

He is not yet sure if the outings for the three starters will be another round of live batting practice, as they've done for the past week, or if there will be fielders and a simulated game feel.

The length of camp and the departure of two starters, Adam Wainwright and Miles Mikolas, for the World Baseball Classic frees up the early schedule for the Cardinals to still get starters the desired pitch count and innings on the main stage before the regular season opens in late March.

It's not unusual for major-league starters to utilize the back fields for games and not appear at the main stadium. They sometimes prefer the controlled setting of the back fields and the ability to simulate situations that they cannot count on to happen during an exhibition game. If they want to face a run of four consecutive left-handed batters, they can do that on the back field. If they want to throw a specific pitch 20 consecutive times, they can do that.

All of the big-league starters in camp have, at some point, made a start on the back fields instead of appearing in the exhibition game. Sometimes it's to avoid seeing a team for a third or fourth time or pitch against an opponent who they'll see soon in the regular season. It also can be to work on a few things without the scrutiny of scouts, fans, and the box score.

Former pitching coach Mike Maddux was an advocate of pitchers making back field appearances for the purpose of controlling the game situation.

The current pitching setup for the Cardinals in the coming week is:

• Wainwright will start Saturday's opener, vs. Washington. Jake Woodford is one of the pitchers scheduled to follow Wainwright in the game. Both could aim for at least two innings, maybe three for Wainwright.

• Mikolas will start Sunday's game vs. Miami. Dakota Hudson is scheduled to follow Mikolas into the game, and both pitchers will likely aim for at least two innings, maybe three for Mikolas pending efficiency.

• Thomas will start Monday vs. the Mets.

• Liberatore will start Tuesday vs. Washington. Gordon Graceffo is set to follow him into that game, but his assignment could shift to the back fields, pending ongoing discussions.

Thomas has been utilizing a cutter that buzzed through the Arizona Fall League and against hitters on Wednesday had better success with it. The Cardinals are eager to see how it plays and whether he could be a relief candidate. Marmol mentioned that Liberatore, one of the top left-handed prospects in baseball according to Baseball America, could also win consideration to be in the big-league bullpen with a strong spring training.

By Wednesday's off day on the schedule and potential off day for the club, all five members of the planned rotation will have thrown at least two innings in a game or during a back-field game scenario.

Marmol said that schedule sets them up for the second time through the rotation when it's likely the big-league starters will move to the exhibition games.

Wainwright and Mikolas each expect to get two starts or appearances in for the Cardinals in Grapefruit League play before going to Arizona to meet with Team USA and the start of the WBC.