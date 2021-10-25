Cardinals score three finalists for Silver Slugger awards; Hicks returns from Arizona

A four-time winner of the Silver Slugger Award, Goldschmidt will get up-ballot support for the MVP after a strong second half that elevated the Cardinals' offense. He hit .294 with 31 homers, 99 RBIs, and a .514 slugging percentage to go with a .365 on-base percentage and an .879 OPS.

Arenado, who has also won four Silver Slugger awards, became the first Cardinal since 2012 to have at least 100 RBIs. In his first season with the Cardinals he hit .255/.312/.494 to go with 34 home runs and 105 RBIs.

O'Neill, in his first full season as an everyday player, hit 34 home runs and had career highs across his slash line: .286/.352/.560. His .912 OPS was supported with 62 extra-base hits, and he had 80 RBIs.A

All three players are expected to be finalists for the Rawlings Gold Glove award at their position. O'Neill and Arenado are the incumbents at their position, and Goldschmidt, a former winner, led all players at his position in most of the advanced metrics used to evaluate fielding.

Hick returns from Arizona, Miller removed from roster