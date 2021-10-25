Cardinals score three finalists for Silver Slugger awards; Hicks returns from Arizona

HOUSTON — While the Cardinals await the possibility of covering the field in finalists for baseball's highest defensive honor, the three batters in the middle of the team's late-surging lineup have been identified as finalists for the annual Silver Slugger awards.
Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado are among the four finalists at first base and third respectively, and left fielder Tyler O'Neill received a nod for his production as a finalist for the competitive outfield trophies.
Winners will be announced Nov. 11.
The other finalists at each position in the National League, per MLB:
• First base: Freddie Freeman, Atlanta; Joey Votto, Cincinnati; Max Muncy, Dodgers; and Goldschmidt, Cardinals.
• Third base: Austin Riley, Atlanta; Manny Machado, San Diego; Patrick Wisdom, Cubs; and Arenado, Cardinals.
• Outfield: Juan Soto, Washington; Nicholas Castellanos, Cincinnati; Bryce Harper, Philadelphia; Brian Reynolds, Pittsburgh; Adam Duvall, Atlanta; and O'Neill, Cardinals.
The Cardinals offense began to rev, or "click" as the players said, when O'Neill moved into the No. 3 spot, sandwiched between Goldschmidt and Arenado. The move came the night before the Cardinals won 19 of their next 20 games, and it was a fixture in the lineup during the record 17-game winning streak.
A four-time winner of the Silver Slugger Award, Goldschmidt will get up-ballot support for the MVP after a strong second half that elevated the Cardinals' offense. He hit .294 with 31 homers, 99 RBIs, and a .514 slugging percentage to go with a .365 on-base percentage and an .879 OPS.
Arenado, who has also won four Silver Slugger awards, became the first Cardinal since 2012 to have at least 100 RBIs. In his first season with the Cardinals he hit .255/.312/.494 to go with 34 home runs and 105 RBIs.
O'Neill, in his first full season as an everyday player, hit 34 home runs and had career highs across his slash line: .286/.352/.560. His .912 OPS was supported with 62 extra-base hits, and he had 80 RBIs.A
All three players are expected to be finalists for the Rawlings Gold Glove award at their position. O'Neill and Arenado are the incumbents at their position, and Goldschmidt, a former winner, led all players at his position in most of the advanced metrics used to evaluate fielding.
Hick returns from Arizona, Miller removed from roster
Jordan Hicks, his rehab assignment in Arizona complete, was returned to the 40-man roster Monday as he begins his offseason preparing for spring training. Hicks made two appearances, both starts, for the Glendale Desert Dogs in the Arizona Fall League. He allowed five runs on four hits and struck out five in 4 2/3 innings. He was sent to Arizona to get into some game-speed competition after a season spent mostly recovering from elbow soreness. He is 20 months removed from Tommy John surgery. The Cardinals are also exploring how the former closer’s arm responds to a scripted schedule like he could have as a starter. Their intention is to look into that during spring training.