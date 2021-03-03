Cardinals scouting St. Louis-area sites for alternate camp as Class AAA season gets delayed

JUPITER, Fla. — The Cardinals are exploring options for a site closer to St. Louis as a home to train and develop more than two dozen Class AAA players who won’t be starting their season on time, as hoped.
The opening day for the Triple-A season has been pushed back at least a month to allow more time for the virus to abate and vaccinations to increase, and as a result Major League Baseball is having its club once again establish alternate-site camps. The Cardinals are looking at baseball facilities near St. Louis, such as the independent-ball parks, as a possible location instead of last year’s site of Springfield, Mo.
“Right now we’re just trying to determine if something closer makes more sense, or if we’ll just go ahead and use Springfield,” said John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations. “We do share the Springfield location with Missouri State. Trying to balance those conflicts as well.”
The Cardinals own the affiliate in Springfield, house their Class AA club at the share ballpark there, and last summer received an allowance from MLB to host the alternate-site camp there.
Last year’s alternate-site camp was a mix of players who were major league-ready and prospects, some of whom had been drafted a few weeks earlier. The purpose of the alternate-site camp was to allow for development of young players because all minor-league seasons had been cancelled, and it was also used to keep advanced players ready for immediate promotion, if needed at the major-league level.
The Cardinals populated their alternate-site roster with a handful of experience pitchers who could be called upon quickly – and were as the team emerged from its outbreak.
The plan this year is to have a 28-man roster at the alternate-site.
That number would include the five members of the taxi squad that will be permitted to travel with the big-league club on road trips. Baseball America reported that minor-league players will be paid as if their season had started if assigned to the alternate-site camp.
That roster is going to look a lot like the one the Cardinals would send to Class AAA Memphis, because the young players can participate in minor-league spring training, which will continue at the Roger Dean Stadium complex. The alternate-site roster will be geared to best help the major-league roster, Mozeliak stressed. He did not expect to add minor-league free agents to the pool there, leaning instead on the depth already in the current camp.
“I think that’s going to play into how we think about who goes North vs. who can stay down here and get work,” Mozeliak said. “With the alt-site not being able to have games and you’re going to have a limited number of roster spots ultimately some of the younger players who could benefit from development it might make sense to keep in this camp, or the April camp.”
A tentative start for Class AAA has been given as May 4.
The other minor-league levels were already scheduled to start later in the summer.
The Cardinals have previously looked at the facilities at SLU and also the complex at CarShield Field in O’Fallon, Mo. The college summer ball season and independent season does not start until after the hoped-for opening of Class AAA. As at Missouri State, the alternate-site work would overlap with the college baseball season. The Gateway Grizzlies’ home ballpark, GCS Credit Union Ballpark, is the closest similar facility to downtown and Busch Stadium.
Mozeliak said he intends to make a decision within a week.