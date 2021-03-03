Cardinals scouting St. Louis-area sites for alternate camp as Class AAA season gets delayed

The Cardinals populated their alternate-site roster with a handful of experience pitchers who could be called upon quickly – and were as the team emerged from its outbreak.

The plan this year is to have a 28-man roster at the alternate-site.

That number would include the five members of the taxi squad that will be permitted to travel with the big-league club on road trips. Baseball America reported that minor-league players will be paid as if their season had started if assigned to the alternate-site camp.

That roster is going to look a lot like the one the Cardinals would send to Class AAA Memphis, because the young players can participate in minor-league spring training, which will continue at the Roger Dean Stadium complex. The alternate-site roster will be geared to best help the major-league roster, Mozeliak stressed. He did not expect to add minor-league free agents to the pool there, leaning instead on the depth already in the current camp.