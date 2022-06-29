Cardinals see how Hudson, Carlson can ‘take that next step’ to fortify contending depth

With the limited time between starts, Cardinals right-hander Dakota Hudson “went to the shop” to figure out how recent starts went awry, and it took all of the team’s data and all the team’s video to put Hudson’s mechanics back together again.

Pitching coach Mike Maddux had Hudson watch replays of teammates Miles Mikolas, Junior Fernandez, Adam Wainwright, and others “who fill up the zone with strikes” so he could compare the consistency of their deliveries to his. Dusty Blake, the club’s pitching strategist, ran the numbers to reveal the arm angle Hudson had when landed the most strikes. And then the right-hander went to work – taking what he saw, what the metrics said into the bullpen.

It wasn’t an immediate fix.

Five innings into his start Tuesday, it was an apparent one.

To buy time for a rally that hoisted the Cardinals to a 5-3 victory against Miami at Busch Stadium, Hudson’s pivotal inning was the fifth, and he retired the Marlins in order, two on groundballs.

“I think that’s what it looks like when I’m at my best,” Hudson said. “Spreading that out over seven innings, seven-plus innings, is the goal of it all. … I have had to look at this as a process, right? Or else I’m just going to beat myself up over how it’s been going.”

It took more than a 30-pitch bullpen session for Hudson to find that feel, just as it took the Cardinals’ lineup a few innings to find its momentum Tuesday and it took Dylan Carlson four weeks into the season to find his rhythm at the plate. Carlson had two RBIs, two hits, and his two-out ground-rule double was the climax of the Cardinals’ four-run burst to seize control of Tuesday’s game.

Edmundo Sosa, who had not started a game in two weeks, struck a triple to score a run and put the tying run at third. Tommy Edman brought that run home, and Carlson’s double that hopped the wall in right field broke a 3-3 tie and sent the Cardinals hurtling toward a win.

Eight of his past 12 hits have been for extra bases.

“Big for us,” manager Oliver Marmol said. “To get him going is a big part of that depth.”

What’s true for Carlson in the lineup fits Hudson in the rotation. Carlson, into his third season in the majors, has the ability to add a multi-dimensional hitter to the middle of the order. Hudson, into his third full season in the majors, has the groundball-greedy pitch and potential be a quality start ballast for the rotation.

A switch hitter with budding power and a steady feel for the strike zone, Carlson has started to connect with his potential after a slow, inconsistent start to the season. He described Tuesday how it took him time to “get in that groove, to get in that routine, to get comfortable.” He had his second two-hit game in as many nights against the Marlins. He singled to score the Cardinals’ first run, and in the pivotal fifth inning his double was the second of four consecutive two-out hits to prolong a rally into a winning rally. Cast now as the Cardinals’ center fielder with Harrison Bader on the injured list, Carlson has a .404 on-base percentage, a .526 slugging percentage, and a .931 OPS in his previous dozen games.

“Being able to make adjustments is part of the game, always,” Carlson said. “The guys who do it quick are the guys who do it better.”

Quick was what Hudson had to be.

Coming off of a frustrating start in Milwaukee, where seven hits, three walks, and five runs left him shy of pitching five innings, Hudson sought end to three-start skid.

He believed to correct a misbehaving sinker he needed a higher release point, one that drove the pitch down into the strike zone and, he theorized, kept the pitch moving horizontal in the strike zone, not vertically out of it. The video and data suggested otherwise. Blake showed Hudson how he was throwing 70% to 80% strikes from a specific arm angle.

“You see guys with high arm angles – they throw down trying to keep it over the plate, and it was actually hurting me. I was supposed to be a little lower,” Hudson said. “Seemed like a pretty seamless adjustment. Big for me overall. I was fighting myself. Nice to pick up (something) from the bullpen and apply it to the game and have something to build off.

“As the game went, that was me being able to replicate it and get more comfortable.”

The Marlins struck for a 3-0 lead with consecutive doubles and a single from the bottom of the lineup. Hudson held them there. The start did not snowball on him. He did complicate his innings with walks. He did not turn a problematic inning into a catastrophic start. The inning after the Marlins’ three-run jaunt, Hudson pitched around a single to keep the Marlins scoreless. After the Cardinals got their first run – on Carlson’s RBI single – Hudson had his best inning.

He got two groundouts and finished the fifth with a strikeout.

The Cardinals scored four in the bottom of the inning to make a winner of Hudson (6-5).

“Make them swing the bat vs. beat myself,” he said. “That’s two different things.”

Thirty of the 37 sliders Hudson threw drew a swing from the Marlins; eight of those swings missed. Hudson threw 21 sinkers and got five of his six groundouts on that pitch while allowing only one hit off it to skitter through. It was the stride Hudson wanted to make after last week’s dud, but it came shy of the step the Cardinals wanted him to make.

Hudson got the opportunity to start the sixth inning, though Fernandez was warming the moment Hudson allowed a batter to reach base.

He walked the leadoff hitter.

Fernandez entered for the first of his two scoreless innings – the first of four scoreless from the relievers that ended with Ryan Helsley striking out the side for his sixth save. The preference, Marmol said, was to get one inning from Fernandez, not needing two.

“It’s one of those times where you want to see him take that next step,” Marmol said. “You could tell the pace – he was trying to work faster, attack the zone. That was the next step. Can you … give us that extra inning? That would be the next step. But he attacked the zone.”

Hudson described how the progress he felt in the bullpen session before running out of pitches continued in the game, amplified in the game, especially as he got more innings to work. It echoed what Carlson described about how he found his swing from both sides of the plate, but it took the regularly playing time in April to perk up his production by May.

The next step, after his double to claim the lead Tuesday or his triple to widen the route Monday, is in the same direction Hudson seeks.

It’s what gets Hudson deeper into the game.

It’s what makes Carlson key for a deeper lineup.

Consistency.

“Right now, I’m trying to be consistent and do as much damage as possible every time I go up there,” Carlson said. “I don’t think I’ve really gotten to a point where my game could get to or should be in my mind. I have a lot to work on.”

