Cardinals seek jolt during Pirates visit, rewrite lineup with Carlson at lead and Arenado batting third

If ever there was a stretch to get well, to get right, to get something moving in a positive direction it's during a home stand against two teams who have long since known their movement in the standings was reverse.
A four-game visit from the last-place Pirates followed by a series against Arizona — the two teams with the two worst records in the National League — offers a license to experiment with something that has been kicking around the Cardinals in conversation for more than a week:
A change to the lineup.
The Cardinals are shifting back to a look tried often in spring training and earlier in the season with one notable exception. Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado are back at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively. Ahead of them at lead off is the semi-new face, rookie Dylan Carlson. The switch-hitter has moonlighted in the spot before during Tommy Edman's injury, but the Cardinals are now seeking a jolt, Edman remains in the lineup (along with his one walk this month), and Carlson gets the call as ignition switch.
The series offers a potential showcase for two of the players jousting for the National League Rookie of the Year award. Like Carlson, Ke'Bryan Hayes, Pirates' third baseman, was an early-season favorite for the award, though he had the first quarter of the season spent recovering from injury.
Rookie Lars Nootbaar, a day after his first major-league hit, make his home debut and will start in right field.
Carlos Martinez has had so many bounce-back start attempts this season that the Thursday night game against the Bucs is just another in a parade. Martinez allowed eight runs through three innings in his most recent start, and he allowed five or more runs in three of his starts in June. His ERA has bloated to 6.62. A leading culprit behind the high ERA is the same issue so many of the Cardinals' pitchers have this season.
Walks.
Martinez walked four batters in two of his four previous starts this month, and the four against the Braves proved the undoing of his start there.
The Cardinals have lost five of his past six starts.
Here is the lineup that will back him, and the lineup he'll face:
CARDINALS
1. Dylan Carlson, CF
2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
3. Nolan Arenado, 3B
4. Tyler O'Neill, LF
5. Yadier Molina, C
6. Tommy Edman, 2B
7. Lars Nootbaar, RF
8. Paul DeJong, SS
9. Carlos Martinez, RHP
PIRATES
1. Adam Frazier, 2B
2. Ke'Bryan Hayes, 3B
3. Bryan Reynolds, CF
4. Colin Moran, 1B
5. Gregory Polanco, RF
6. Kevin Newman, SS
7. Ben Gamel, LF
8. Michael Perez, C
9. Chad Kuhl, RHP
Before Thursday's game the Cardinals lost Bernando Flores Jr. off waivers to the Colorado Rockies. Flores had been removed from the 40-man roster to make room for Nootbaar. The lost of Flores further thins the Cardinals' pitching depth at its highest affiliate.
