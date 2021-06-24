Cardinals seek jolt during Pirates visit, rewrite lineup with Carlson at lead and Arenado batting third

If ever there was a stretch to get well, to get right, to get something moving in a positive direction it's during a home stand against two teams who have long since known their movement in the standings was reverse.

A four-game visit from the last-place Pirates followed by a series against Arizona — the two teams with the two worst records in the National League — offers a license to experiment with something that has been kicking around the Cardinals in conversation for more than a week:

A change to the lineup.

The Cardinals are shifting back to a look tried often in spring training and earlier in the season with one notable exception. Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado are back at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively. Ahead of them at lead off is the semi-new face, rookie Dylan Carlson. The switch-hitter has moonlighted in the spot before during Tommy Edman's injury, but the Cardinals are now seeking a jolt, Edman remains in the lineup (along with his one walk this month), and Carlson gets the call as ignition switch.

The series offers a potential showcase for two of the players jousting for the National League Rookie of the Year award. Like Carlson, Ke'Bryan Hayes, Pirates' third baseman, was an early-season favorite for the award, though he had the first quarter of the season spent recovering from injury.