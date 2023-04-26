SAN FRANCISCO — The reason prized rookie Jordan Walker was not in the lineup for a third consecutive day became clear before the Cardinals made the lineup public Wednesday.

In an unusual series of moves that only adds to the turbulent feel of their current road trip, the Cardinals optioned outfielder Walker to Class AAA Memphis.

To take his spot on the roster, the Cardinals brought back infielder Taylor Motter only days after removing him from the 40-man roster and passing him through waivers. He was assigned to Class AAA Memphis one day, opted to become a free agent then next, and all of that less than 36 hours before re-signing a major-league deal with the Cardinals. He was set to join them in San Francisco.

Walker, 20, will be playing in Triple-A for the first time.

Through his first 78 big-league plate appearances, Walker hit .274 with a .397 slugging percentage and a .718 OPS. His success at the plate had declined in the previous two weeks prompting the Cardinals give him some time away from the lineup to work reducing his groundball rate, as detailed in Wednesday morning's Post-Dispatch.

When the Cardinals put their top prospect on the opening day roster, they did so with the pledge to play him and play him a lot. They adjusted other assignments in the outfield to make room for Walker in right field, and he responded with a record-setting 12-game hitting streak to open his career. He was one of the Cardinals' steadier performers in the opening weeks, and he had 20 hits in his first 20 games.

He had spent two days already this week away from the lineup and in the cage to work on what coaches and the manager described as an adjustment to how teams were attacking him.

His sky-high groundball rate had contributed to a dip in production.

At the same time, the Cardinals outfield has become a jumble of playing time with no clear everyday starter other than Lars Nootbaar, and no clear everyday position for each player. Tyler O'Neill came off the bench to deliver a needed double before Tuesday's game flipped on them. Dylan Carlson, expected to start in center field Wednesday, has been a part-time player.

Rookie Alec Burleson has been the most regular member of the outfield, and already in this series at San Francisco he's started at left and right.

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol acknowledged that the carousel approach to the outfield had made it difficult for some players to get their rhythm.

Still, Walker had been the priority for playing time until this road trip.

He played one game since Motter was designated for assignment this past weekend to clear a spot on the active roster for Paul DeJong.

The Cardinals have a late arrival time scheduled for Wednesday's game, so an explanation for the move will be made later that day. The series of events is similar to several years ago when a struggling Cardinals team started giving playing time to veteran second baseman Mark Ellis ahead of top prospect Kolten Wong. In a response to Wong being on the bench and not in the lineup during the offensive struggles, the front office demoted Wong so that he could get consistent playing time at Triple-A despite the fact that Wong had little to do with the team's overall struggles.

The Cardinals demoted the late Oscar Taveras in a similar way when his playing time was reduced in favor of another outfielder.

Walker could still score the Cardinals a bonus draft pick based on the new Collective Bargaining Agreement and the prospect promotion incentives (PPI). If he is in Class AAA Memphis for two weeks or less, he'll be eligible for a full year of service time and the Cardinals could get the added draft pick. If Walker's time in Memphis is longer than that, he can still earn a full year of service time by winning the NL Rookie of the Year Award.

The Cardinals would not get a draft pick if that's how Walker reaches a full year of service time.

