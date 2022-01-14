Cardinals set to sign two top 30 teenage talents as international amateur market opens

It is common for agreements to be in place before the signing period begins and the initial commitments can start when a player is 15. That is part of the reason owners are interested in establishing a international draft, and that was part of Thursday's proposal to the players' union for a new CBA.

The international signing period will continue despite the lockout because it does not involve major-league contracts or MLBPA members.

It is not clear how the Cardinals will handle the announcement of their signings given the team policy not to comment to the media during the lockout. They plan to finalize deals with more than two players over the weekend.

In past years, the Cardinals have not lumped their spending money on one or two players or pursued the top tier talents, and they have also preferred to keep some in their pocket for talent available later in the signing period. That was when they signed Randy Arozarena, rising prospect Malcom Nunez, a third baseman. Pitcher Freddy Pacheco, who was recently added to the 40-man roster, was a November 2017 international signing. He struck out 95 in 54 innings at three minor-league levels this past season.