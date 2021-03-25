Cardinals Shildt on pitcher's using foreign substance for grip, baseball's stickiest issue: 'Yeah, it's a problem'

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — While baseball’s pitchcraft revolution has allowed pitchers to accelerate their learning curve and, in some cases, revive careers, the tech-slicked chase for better spin rate has a stickier side.
Some illegal foreign substances allow pitchers to do more than get a better grip on the baseball – they have been shown to rev spin rate.
And spin rate is king.
And foreign substances are a clear and present issue in the game, Cardinals manager Mike Shildt asserted, bluntly, when asked Thursday afternoon.
“Yeah, it’s a problem,” he said. “It creates a clear advantage for the guys who are using it. This isn’t a sunscreen and rosin deal. This is an intentional, proven metrically (attempt) to change the trajectory of a pitch, create more spin, and it’s illegal. I’m glad Major League Baseball is looking into it more seriously and doing what they can to clean it up.”
The Cardinals and the other 29 teams have been notified by the commissioner’s office and MLB officials that it will be scouring any data available to clean illegal substances from the fingers of pitchers. The New York Post was the first to report this week that MLB will use Statcast data to review unusual spikes in spin rates that might indicate the use of an artificial substance. Additionally, ESPN reported that there will be increased monitoring of dugouts, clubhouses, batting cages, bullpens, and other areas of the ballpark.
These reports come a year after Chris Young, then an MLB executive and now the general manager of the Texas Rangers, sent a memo to teams alerting them that in 2020 the rules regarding foreign substances on the baseball would be strictly enforced.
There were some eye rolls.
Heard that before.
The season was delayed soon after by the pandemic, and when the short-season resumed pitchers couldn’t lick their fingers (COVID-19 protocols) but could carry a wet rag to the mound. The crackdown on foreign substances would have to wait – until now. There was a suspension several years ago when a pitcher had a streak of pine tar on his neck, and the violation was too much to ignore. During the 2006 World Series, that is essentially what the Cardinals did when video and photographic evidence showed Detroit Tigers lefty Kenny Rogers boasting a streak of a sticky substance on his hand.
When the Cardinals faced Boston in the 2013 World Series, Jon Lester faced similar questions about a substance on his glove when a Cardinals' minor-leaguer pointed it out on social media. The minor-leaguer was contacted by the team and deleted the tweet.
The rule in question is 6.02, which forbids the doctoring of baseballs by pitchers.
It is tricky to enforce.
“It’s a very hard thing to clean up,” Shildt said, “because candidly some of the substances are clear, and it’s just a very hard thing to clear up.”
Consider that some of the ingredients that create an illegal substance are actually OK for pitchers to use. Rosin is permitted. Sunscreen is, of course, allowed. Pine tar is readily available because hitters use it. Catchers are permitted to use some adhesive even on their chest protector, as Yadier Molina once revealed to the world by standing up and the ball sticking with him. The Cardinals and the pitcher Brett Cecil insisted no illegal substance was used.
With pitchers throwing harder and getting to the majors younger, there are some hitters that would prefer they have as much control as possible, especially when it comes to getting a grip on a 100-mph fastball in cold weather.
Plus, the baseball’s seams have changed over time, getting lower and causing pitchers to look for ways to go about getting a better grip.
Major League Baseball has explored the manufacturing of a baseball that has some natural tackiness to it, like ones used in leagues abroad.
The line between getting a grip and cheating for spin must be drawn.
In Orange County, there was a defamation lawsuit that is related to MLB’s attempt to scrub foreign substances from under the nails of pitchers. A former clubhouse manager for the Angels says he was fired so that he could be a scapegoat for the use of foreign substances on baseball. In filings for that suit, the clubhouse manager, Bubba Harkins, detailed the recipe for the substance he created and named pitchers like Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander as pitchers who had purchased the goop. The filings included a text message from Cole where he asked for help with a “sticky situation.” As part of his lawsuit, Harkins included his recall of a conversation with MLB where he listed a who’s who of pitchers who asked about his concoction of rosin, pine tar, and a glue stick-like substance used by hitters. In named Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright, Washington ace Max Scherzer, Cole, Verlander, Felix Hernandez and others.
Several pitchers, like Wainwright, were said to have interest in the goop for cold-weather usage, but the actual use of the stuff was difficult because how quickly it wore off. Some pitchers would put it on their glove, but that is not subtle.
Sounds like neither will be MLB’s hunt for sticky hands.
“I’m confident that Major League Baseball is doing their part to make strides,” Shildt said. “I can tell you with as much confidence as I possibly can that we’re in a pretty good place with our pitchers in discouraging anything that is fabricated in such a way to create that kind of advantage – tempting as it may be.
“But it is real.”
During his Zoom conference call with St. Louis on Thursday afternoon, Shildt concluded with comments on this topic. Randy Karraker, of WXOS/101.1 FM, suggested that the use of illegal substances on the baseball could be a stickier scandal for baseball than the sign-stealing that smudged Houston’s recent success.
“I agree,” Shildt said.