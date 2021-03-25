Cardinals Shildt on pitcher's using foreign substance for grip, baseball's stickiest issue: 'Yeah, it's a problem'

Consider that some of the ingredients that create an illegal substance are actually OK for pitchers to use. Rosin is permitted. Sunscreen is, of course, allowed. Pine tar is readily available because hitters use it. Catchers are permitted to use some adhesive even on their chest protector, as Yadier Molina once revealed to the world by standing up and the ball sticking with him. The Cardinals and the pitcher Brett Cecil insisted no illegal substance was used.

With pitchers throwing harder and getting to the majors younger, there are some hitters that would prefer they have as much control as possible, especially when it comes to getting a grip on a 100-mph fastball in cold weather.

Plus, the baseball’s seams have changed over time, getting lower and causing pitchers to look for ways to go about getting a better grip.

Major League Baseball has explored the manufacturing of a baseball that has some natural tackiness to it, like ones used in leagues abroad.

The line between getting a grip and cheating for spin must be drawn.