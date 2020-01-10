Cardinals sidestep arbitration with setup man Gant, agree to $1.3-million deal

Shortly before Friday’s deadline that likely would have forced the two sides into an arbitration hearing during spring training, the Cardinals and reliever John Gant agreed on a one-year, $1.3-million contract for the coming season.

Gant, 27, was the team’s lone arbitration-eligible player. Shortstop Paul DeJong would have been had he not agreed to an extension several years ago, and the team allowed reliever Dominic Leone to become a free agent rather than go through the arbitration process with him.

Arbitration eligible for the first time in his career, Gant more than doubled his salary after a season that started strong and yet ended without him on the Cardinals’ playoff roster.

The righthander, who the team acquired from Atlanta in exchange for former starter Jaime Garcia, went 11-1 with a 3.66 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings. All 64 of his appearances came in relief.

Gant spent spring training dueling Dakota Hudson for an opening in the Cardinals’ rotation, and the rookie edged him during the final week of camp. Gant deftly moved into a setup role and was one of the Cardinals most reliable relievers the first half of the season. His success started the fray in the second half, and 16 of the 27 earned runs he allowed all season came in his final 21 2/3 innings of work.