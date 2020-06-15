Cardinals sign 70th overall pick Burleson and handful of undrafted talents, including UNC's Dalatri

Considered one of the top high school pitchers in the Northeast when he graduated from a New Jersey high school (he was 30-0 in preps), Dalatri asserted himself with the Tarheels quickly. As a freshman, He went 7-3 with a 3.34 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 97 innings. He added to his accolades accordingly. But, in the three years since, he has been able to pitch only 59 innings – and he had surgery in February that would have delayed or erased a senior season. In his essay for UNCUT, which you can read here, he offers the litany of injuries he’s had: torn labrum, two fractures in his hip, and pain in his elbow. He got six starts into one season, missed three months. And so on. This spring, he had surgery to place a screw in his right elbow and mend a fracture, according to Inside Carolina. The 6-foot-6, 240-pound righthander has all the makings of a top-10 round pick. He’s got a plus changeup, and a fastball that touches the mid-90s, but sits from 90-91. Injuries have been the question. In his career at UNC, he was 10-6 with a 3.12 ERA in 28 games (all starts) and he struck out 151 batters against 34 walks in 156 innings.