Cardinals sign LeBlanc to fortify lefty options in the bullpen, cover some innings

When last the Cardinals faced the righthander, three out of every five pitches as a sinker and one out of every 20 was a four-seam fastball. After a stint in Houston with the 2017 World Series champs and then with Tampa Bay and back to the World Series in 2020, Morton retooled his approach and now just about two out of every three pitches is either a four-seam fastball or a cut fastball. His cut fastball has become far more prominent than six years ago when last a Cardinals hitter saw Morton in person.

Against the same Miami team the Cardinals just swept, Morton allowed four runs in four innings in his most recent start.

The Cardinals used the series against the Marlins to reset after a long losing stretch. The sweep gave them a three-game winning streak and they've got four consecutive quality starts from their rotation. Atlanta is looking for that same traction. With a loss to Boston at Truist on Wednesday, the Braves have lost six out of seven and that means instead of being a winning team the Cardinals face during this upcoming schedule, Atlanta is just in a parade of teams with losing records.

Two of the starters the Cardinals have scheduled for this four-game visit to Atlanta and the Battery around the ballpark are former Braves draft picks.