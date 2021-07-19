Cardinals sign second-rounder Baez, an outfielder with high upside and commanding a high bonus

The machinations elsewhere in the draft to save a few hundred thousand here or another hundred thousand there allowed the Cardinals to sign, as planned, one of the youngest players in the draft with one of the largest upsides.
Joshua Baez, an outfielder from Massachusetts, agreed to terms with the Cardinals on Monday at Busch Stadium. The announced the deal a few hours before opening a four-game series against the Chicago Cubs.
Baez, 18, was the 54th overall pick in the draft.
His bonus is close to $2.3 million, a source confirmed, and it's about $900,000 more than the slot assigned to his spot in the draft. (The 54th spot was assigned $1,338,500 entering the draft.) He was expected to sign for a bonus more representative of being a top-30 prospect entering the draft and having a strong commitment to Vanderbilt. The Cardinals lured him away from that, and his agreement with the Cardinals will include the cost of tuition to pursue an undergraduate degree.
Baez was at Busch Stadium on Monday to complete the agreement and take batting practice just days after the Cardinals also signed their first-round pick, UC-Santa Barbara pitcher Mike McGreevy.
"I'm just glad to be here," Baez told reporters after his round of batting practice at Busch. "I'm really passionate about the sport. I would love to be (back) here within two to three years. For now, it's just about getting better, continuing to work on it."
Baez is headed to Jupiter, Fla., on Tuesday to join the Cardinals' complex team at the Roger Dean Stadium facility.
He said planned to buy a new house for his mom with the bonus.
Baez has been clocked with an exit velocity off his bat at 100 mph and a fastball off his fingertips at 98 mph. He told reporters Monday at Busch that he sees himself as a center fielder. The Cardinals intend to have him develop and advance as an outfielder and they hope he'll join Jordan Walker as the rising middle-order hitters they have in the lower levels.
Here is Baseball America's scouting report on Baez: "Baez is one of the youngest players in the class—he turns 18 at the end of June—but he's also one of the most physical and explosive players in the country. He has fast bat speed, he's strong for his age with more room to fill out and his raw power is already at least plus now with a chance to be a 70 in the near future and he could become a 35-plus home run threat. His arm is already at least a 70 tool from the outfield. He's been up to 98 mph on the mound this year and shown sporadic feel to spin a breaking ball, so pitching is a fallback option if hitting doesn't click, though he hasn't focused much on pitching and is still raw and wild. Baez has immense upside if he's able to make enough contact and draw enough walks, but swing and miss has been an issue. He performed well last summer on the showcase circuit and he started the spring by managing his at-bats well, but as the season progressed, he got more out of sync and swung through a lot of ordinary Massachusetts high school pitching. Baez isn't a free-swinger, but there's some stiffness to his stroke and he tends to get his front arm extended early, which hampers the adjustability of his swing to be able to react to and square up different pitch types and locations. In center field, Baez shined all spring. He's a solid-average runner underway who doesn't have typical burner speed or long gliding strides for the position, but he's a power runner who has good instincts, reading the ball well off the bat with good routes to both gaps. He's built like a corner outfielder and many scouts believe he will ultimately outgrow the position and head to right field, but he has enough athleticism and ball skills to start out in center."