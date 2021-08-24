Cardinals starter Flaherty leaves game with shoulder issue after two innings, four-run deficit

The Tigers, who swept the Cardinals in Motown earlier this season and helped prompt the meetings that led to a public acknowledgement of a change in offensive approach, pop into St. Louis for a two-game interleague series.

Miguel Cabrera hit his 500th career home run on Sunday, reaching the milestone in Toronto and preempting what could have been a poetic twist to his career. The long time American League slugger and only modern winner of the AL's Triple Crown could have hit his 500th homer where he also hit his 400th, as he did six years ago at Busch III.

The Cardinals shifted their lineup notably on Sunday to insert Tyler O'Neill between Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado.

On Tuesday, rookie Dylan Carlson returns to the lineup from the injured list and will bat third between the two corner infielders. He had missed two weeks with a soreness in his right wrist.

The upward drive the Cardinals had on the road and the downward spin they took so far at home are personified by Arenado, who was moved back to the cleanup spot in the reordering of the lineup. It's a spot that Arenado has said he likes to hit, prefers to hit, and it may be just the comfort to give him some traction.