Cardinals starter Flaherty leaves game with shoulder issue after two innings, four-run deficit

Jack Flaherty, barely a few weeks back from an oblique tear that cost him more than two months of the season, left Tuesday's game abruptly with shoulder soreness.
Flaherty allowed back-to-back home runs to the Detroit Tigers on pitches that lacked his usual velocity.
That sent an alarm through the Cardinals dugout and brought a trainer to the mound almost as soon as Miguel Cabrera's 501st home run landed in Big Mac Land. Cabrera hit a four-seam fastball that was clocked at 88.7 mph, nearly six miles per hour off of Flaherty's usual speed. Earlier in the same inning, Robbie Grossman hit a slider for a home run. That pitch, which usually hums in the 80s for Flaherty, was clocked at 79.2 mph.
The initial diagnosis at the ballpark was stiffness in Flaherty's right shoulder. The team will have the righthander undergo another round of exams and scans to determine the severity of the issue.
Swelling in the area could cause that process to take several days.
Flaherty tore his oblique on May 31 and returned earlier this month to make two starts before Tuesday's early departure.
The Cardinals trailed 4-0 when Flaherty was lifted.
While Reds visit Milwaukee and Padres host Dodgers, Cardinals get Carlson back, must make up ground vs. Detroit
The standings, as Hall of Fame baseball writer Rick Hummel calculated in Tuesday's Post-Dispatch, are unforgiving.
The schedule keeps trying to be helpful.
Riding a six-game winning streak off of a road trip that featured stops in cities with two languishing teams, the Cardinals had a chance to chew into the division deficit and, as it turned out, leap into the wild-card mosh pit. They did neither. The Cardinals have gone 2-4 so far on the eight-game home stand, slipped farther back in the division race, and remain on the fringes of the wild card race. The Cincinnati Reds seized on their chance and vaulted ahead of San Diego into the second wild-card position.
Now, the schedule bends the Cardinals' way once more to give them an assist.
Cincinnati heads to Milwaukee for a three-game series against the first-place Brewers, assuring one of them will lose, and if that one is the Reds then the Cardinals can give ground in the longshot division race to gain ground in the wild-card race. Meanwhile, listing San Diego, fresh off the firing of their seasoned pitching coach, hosts the raging Dodgers. While those teams ahead of them in the standings face each other, the Cardinals draw Detroit.
The Tigers, who swept the Cardinals in Motown earlier this season and helped prompt the meetings that led to a public acknowledgement of a change in offensive approach, pop into St. Louis for a two-game interleague series.
Miguel Cabrera hit his 500th career home run on Sunday, reaching the milestone in Toronto and preempting what could have been a poetic twist to his career. The long time American League slugger and only modern winner of the AL's Triple Crown could have hit his 500th homer where he also hit his 400th, as he did six years ago at Busch III.
The Cardinals shifted their lineup notably on Sunday to insert Tyler O'Neill between Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado.
On Tuesday, rookie Dylan Carlson returns to the lineup from the injured list and will bat third between the two corner infielders. He had missed two weeks with a soreness in his right wrist.
The upward drive the Cardinals had on the road and the downward spin they took so far at home are personified by Arenado, who was moved back to the cleanup spot in the reordering of the lineup. It's a spot that Arenado has said he likes to hit, prefers to hit, and it may be just the comfort to give him some traction.
During the six-game road trip, the Cardinals' third baseman hit .304/.414/.783 for a monster 1.196 OPS. He had three home runs and 10 RBIs to go with five walks. He had more home runs on the six-game, 6-0 road trip than he had strikeouts.
Home hasn't been as sweet.
In the past six games of this home stand at Busch, Arenado has hit .115/.148/.154 for a .302 OPS. He has yet to hit a home run. He has two RBIs. He's three-for-26 on the home stand, and he's struck out 11 times.
The move from Coors Field to Busch has been a whiplash for Arenado's statistics. In his career at Coors, Arenado was a .320 hitter with a .606 slugging percentage and a .982 OPS. He took advantage of the thin air and the wide-open spaces, and the shift to a sea-level, pitcher-friendly ballpark has had an effect on the elevation of his numbers, too.
At Busch this season, dragged down by the current home stand, Arenado has hit .237/.298/.440 for a .738 OPS.
Offense, as a whole, has been limited at Busch this season so his numbers compare above average to other hitters, according to Baseball-Reference.com's OPS+, which takes into account ballpark factors and compares peers against each other. Arenado's OPS+ at Busch this season has been 115. That's still above average. His OPS+ in his career at Coors, for context, is 122.
With Carlson back in the lineup, rookie Lars Nootbaar goes back to the bench, but he'll be part of the mix for future starts.
To make room for Carlson on the active roster, the Cardinals optioned outfielder Austin Dean back to Class AAA.
Here is the lineup, hold on ...
UPDATE: Tyler O'Neill has been scratched. No reason has been given. Rookie Nootbaar has been moved into this new lineup.
1. Tommy Edman, 2B
2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
3. Dylan Carlson, RF
4. Nolan Arenado, 3B
5. Yadier Molina, C
6. Lars Nootbaar, LF
7. Paul DeJong, SS
8. Harrison Bader, CF
9. Jack Flaherty, RHP
This story will be updated. Plus, there's Molina news this evening.