Cardinals starter Mikolas pauses throwing program for at least week to alleviate inflammation in shoulder

JUPITER, Fla. — Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas will go at least a week without throwing so that he and the team can further gauge the cause and best treatment for soreness and inflammation within his right shoulder.

The righthander went through a battery of scans and exams the past several days and met with doctors to determine why he has had discomfort and difficulty recovering from aggressive throws this spring. A plan for the next step of his preparation for the season was discussed over the previous several days, while second opinions were sought. An MRI taken of his right shoulder showed the inflammation, confirmed president of baseball operations John Mozeliak, and did not find structural “abnormalities” at the moment.

“I think the strategy is to be to shut him down and see how he’s feeling,” Mozeliak said. “He’ll be re-evaluated. Right now, I would anticipate him not throwing for somewhere between seven to 10 days.”

Mikolas will go through additional tests in the next two or three days, once the inflammation has calmed, to additionally rule out any underlying causes.

The Cardinals had previously said they do not expect Mikolas to be with the team as it heads north for the regular season.