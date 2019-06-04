With their first pick on the second day of the Major League Baseball Draft, the Cardinals went to Georgia and drafted a Bulldog, a righthanded pitcher with a slider, steady rep, and a strong draft year that included earning a spot in his school's weekend rotation.
The past is prologue.
Fourteen years after the scouts went down to the Georgia and brought back Mitchell Boggs, the Cardinals revisited Athens, Ga., and selected Tony Locey with their third-round pick. Like, Boggs, he's a righthanded pitcher. Like Boggs, he flashes upside velocity. Like Boggs, he's got a quality slider. And like so many of the Cardinals picks he's got that college profile that they take in the draft and make into major-league contributors. Like Boggs.
With their three two picks on Tuesday, the Cardinals selected college pitchers. They had eight picks total on Day 2 of the draft and selected six college pitchers. UC-Irvine's Andre Pallante followed Locey as the Cardinals' fourth-round pick. And, in the fifth round, 155th overall, the Cardinals selected Georgia Tech lefty Connor Thomas.
Subsequent picks:
• Sixth Round: Pedro Pages, C, Florida Atlantic University.
• Seventh Round: Jack Ralston, RHP, UCLA.
• Eighth Round: Logan Gragg, RHP, Oklahoma State.
• Ninth Round: Todd Lott, OF, University of Louisiana-Lafayette.
• Tenth Round: Jake Sommers, RHP, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
One appeal of Ralston, a senior for the Bruins, is that he'll likely sign for below slot. The slot for that pick, 215th overall, is set at $204,800. Seniors don't have much leverage when it comes to commanding a large bonus, so the Cardinals can offer below slot and shift some of the saving over to one of their earlier picks. One twist to this is Ralston is a redshirt junior, so he could return to the Bruins for a fifth year, like Matt Carpenter did at TCU.
More on the Cardinals' draft strategy below and how picks made Monday hinted at what was ahead on Tuesday.
The Georgia righthander Locey pitched his way into the Sunday job for the Bulldogs before an injury opened the way for him to appear as Georgia's Friday night starter. Locey was part of a pitching staff that set a school record for strikeouts, and he has an 11-2 record with a 2.53 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 89 innings pitched for Georgia.
He is the first Georgia pitcher to win at least 11 games since the Bulldogs had two starters do so for he 1990 national championship team.
"Locey’s plus fastball sits at 92-95 mph and will touch 96-98 mph. He can carry that velocity deep into games," says Baseball American in its scouting report of the 6-foot-3, 235-pound starter. "Locey’s slider is hard, sharp and short with late break, although he does still lose the feel for it at times, which means it flashes plus more than it’s consistently earning those grades. Scouts worry that it’s too often a chase pitch and will need to see him prove he can locate for strikes in pro ball. He also throws a get-me-over curveball that’s a fringy, early-count pitch, but it can be effective because hitters are geared up for his high-velocity fastball."
The Cardinals stayed with the theme in the fourth round as they went west to UC-Irvine to select pitcher Andre Pallante, a righthander, with the 125th overall pick.
Pallante did not build on his success as a sophomore but he's got the consistency and mix of pitches that the Cardinals and other teams look for in an advanced college pitcher. His 1.60 ERA this past season was the second-lowest in school history and it rated him among the leaders in NCAA Division I. He had 260 strikeouts in 243 innings at UC-Irvine and back-to-back 10-win seasons to close out his career with the Anteaters.
"Pallante’s fastball sits 90-92 mph and touches 94 mph as a starter, and he’s been up to 97 mph in relief," says Baseball America's scouting report. "His heater stays off the barrel with late life and carry through the zone, inducing more soft contact than swings and misses. Pallante’s above-average 82-84 mph slider is his main secondary, and he’ll mix in an average 80-84 mph changeup and below-average 72-74 mph curveball. Pallante is a plus strike-thrower with four pitches and track record of durability, but his delivery and arm action raise questions about his command."
Thomas has earned a reputation as a crafty starter from the left side with good command but not the sizzling velocity that has become standard in the draft, even in these rounds. He's got a sharp slider. Thomas, a junior, went 9-2 with a 3.11 ERA in 16 starts for Georgia Tech. He had 103 strikeouts in 113 innings pitched -- but also allowed 118 hits in those innings and 10 home runs. There's some ballpark factors in play when it comes to checking out his numbers and how they would do when normalized for, say, a Florida State League ballpark.
"Thomas has exceptional command of a solid repertoire of pitches," says Baseball America's scouting report on him. "While his fastball is a below-average offering that sits in the 86-89 mph range, Thomas has a plus slider and an above-average changeup that he uses to get plenty of swings and misses. There’s reason to wonder what his stuff will play like against better competition, and he did allow almost ten hits per nine innings this spring, but his 60-grade command could make him an exciting pick late on day two."
He was considered the 360th best prospect entering the draft.
Pages gets high marks from scouts for his catch-and-throw ability. A big-bodied backstop, Pages threw out 17 of the 25 players who attempted to steal a base against him. He coupled that defensive ability and arm strength with a .310/.423/.438 slash line that included almost as many walks (43) as strikeouts (45). The upside is behind the plate, not at it, according to several scouting reports.
Baseball America had him as the 368th-ranked talent available.
Ralston was just on the outside edge of BA's top 200 prospects available for this year's draft, landing at No. 201. He has emerged as one of the leading reasons for UCLA's top seed into the NCAA tournament. Ralston went 11-1 with a 2.55 ERA through his first 16 games for the Bruins. He had 107 strikeouts and 33 walks in 95 1/3 innings. He was unbeaten going into this past weekend's regional series.
The 6-foot-6 righthander didn't pitch much in his first three years with UCLA, and there wasn't much seen of him from the mound during the Cape Cod League, either. Asked about that by the Los Angeles Times, UCLA coach John Savage was rather blunt.
“He didn’t pitch his first two years because he wasn’t good enough,” Savage told the newspaper.
While eventually raving about him in this scouting report, Baseball America explained what Ralston was lacking before this season: "Ralston struggled to throw strikes most of his UCLA career and in the Cape Cod League last summer, but he figured out his 6-foot-6 body and windmill delivery this spring and emerged as the Bruins’ most reliable starter. Ralston’s over-the-top, explosive delivery makes at-bats uncomfortable for hitters and gives his pitches unique characteristics. His fastball sits 91-94 mph, and he holds his velocity deep into games. His biggest weapon is an overhand, high-spin curveball with depth that comes in at 80-82 mph. It’s a pitch that draws swings and misses by the bunch and rarely gets squared up, giving him a true out-pitch that will play at higher levels."
With the 245th overall pick, the Cardinals selected Gragg, who appeared as a starter and reliever for Josh Holliday's Oklahoma State club. Holliday, Matt Holliday's brother, used Gragg 19 times in relief for the Cowboys, and in 23 games total he pitched 39 1/3 innings with 35 strikeouts and 19 walks. He was 3-3 with a 5.26 ERA. He collected two saves along the way and opponents hit .291 against him. He's got a power upside with his fastball and has searched for a consistent secondary pitch, according to scouting reports.
At 275th overall, as the second day of the draft neared a close, the Cardinals took their first college outfielder of the draft -- Lott, of the Ragin' Cajuns. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound outfielder hit .332/.395/.505 with eight home runs and 18 extra-base hits. He had 48 RBIs in 57 games (52 starts). As a junior he was able to slash down his strikeout rate and raise his walk rate up.
According to Baseball America, he's a cousin of NFL Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott.
Sommers served as the Panthers' closer and collected 10 saves this past season in 23 appearances for UW-Milwaukee. He had 37 strikeouts and 16 walks in 30 innings.
He was not ranked among Baseball America's Top 500.
The pick the Cardinals made late Monday night, sometime after the St. Louis Blues won Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final and "Gloria" was still echoing around downtown, set the stage for what they're likely to do on Day 2 of the MLB Draft.
Spend here. Save there. Search for certainty.
They're going to try and find some picks that will sign for less than slot so that they can spend some of their bonus purse elsewhere.
On the first day of the draft, the Cardinals went back to pitching at the 19th overall pick. They selected Zack Thompson, a lefty from Kentucky, and he joins Shelby Miller (2009), Michael Wacha (2012) and Marco Gonzales (2013) as starting pitchers selected by the Cardinals at No. 19. Wacha and Gonzales, like Thompson, were both drafted out of college, and they each made their major-league debuts within 12 months of the selection.
Wacha was the NLCS MVP in 2013, the year after his draft.
With their second pick on Day 1 of the draft, the Cardinals took Maine prep outfielder Trejyn Fletcher. Considered one of the top talents for the 2020 draft, Fletcher suddenly became available for the 2019 draft when he transferred high schools and was reclassified as a young senior. He has made a commitment to attend and play ball at Vanderbilt, and it's possible he will command an above-slot bonus.
Picks made Tuesday, the second day of the draft, will allow the Cardinals to utilize some strategy to clear bonus space for their early picks.
This article will be updated constantly with every pick the Cardinals make on Day 2 of the MLB Draft. Check back frequently for more on each pick as the day progresses.