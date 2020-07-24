Cardinals take a 'unified' stand by wearing 'Black Lives Matter' shirts, not kneeling

"If you were to check my inbox, there is definitely already people forming opinions on this. The part that is frustrating in the world we live in today, it's literally cutting things in half. Either left, or right. Progressive versus conservative. We are a baseball organization. We have a diverse player group. And it's important for us to support that, and recognize that. And it's no different to support our players versus support our employees versus recognizing that same support for our fan base. There is no perfect answer to make everyone happy. For us to try to do that or articulate that is going to be one where we are not going to be successful. What I hope people realize, I hope our fans realize, is that it's important that we welcome any type of fan, any type of employee, and any type of player. Ultimately I understand that some people are going to be upset with what they are seeing today, but I would hope that everybody is willing to take a step back and understand that, in our business, we work with a very diverse group, and we have to support that group."