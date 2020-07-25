Cardinals take a ‘unified’ stand by wearing ‘Black Lives Matter’ shirts, not kneeling

Four minutes before he rushed to the mound to throw the first pitch of the Cardinals’ 2020 season, Jack Flaherty stepped into the dugout still wearing the black t-shirt that he stretched in, that he warmed up in, that he did all of the on-field pre-game prep in instead of his home jersey. While other teammates lined up for the National Anthem in full uniform, Flaherty’s jersey was elsewhere.
His T-shirt carried the statement he wished to make.
“Black Lives Matter,” it read.
A majority of the Cardinals had been wearing the same shirt before the game in what the team felt was a show of "unity" and support for their Black teammates and a movement toward equality.
"What I hope people realize, I hope our fans realize, is that it's important that we welcome any type of fan, any type of employee, and any type of player," said John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations. "Ultimately I understand that some people are going to be upset with what they are seeing today, but I would hope that everybody is willing to take a step back and understand that, in our business, we work with a very diverse group, and we have to support that group."
On opening night at Busch Stadium, the Cardinals planned a statement as a group during a moment before the start of the game, and manager Mike Shildt described the idea of taking a knee as a team during a moment of silence before the National Anthem. He took one briefly, but the planned moment of silence was either rushed through or skipped entirely. An awkward, confusing moment arrived as some Cardinals dropped to a knee to lift a black ribbon stretching from player to player and down the Pittsburgh Pirates line. Shildt himself dropped to a knee, but then as a group they rose quickly for the National Anthem.
The Cardinals remained standing for the National Anthem. One Pirate, outfielder Jarrod Dyson, went to his knee, with his manager, Derek Shelton, at his side.
When the Anthem was over, Shelton hugged Dyson – as did a series of teammates.
As Major League Baseball opens its 2020 season, teams throughout the game have coordinated some moments to acknowledge racial inequality and social injustice. Some teams have had players take a knee during the Anthem, while others did so as a team similar to what the Cardinals had hoped to do. As Flaherty expected, the mound had “BLM” stenciled on the back along with MLB’s inverted logo. For the first time, the inverted logo – where the player is black – appeared on the field and was worn as a patch.
Coach Willie McGee and catcher Yadier Molina also sported sweatbands that had that same logo on it.
The majority of the Cardinals and their coaches wore “Black Lives Matters” t-shirts during batting practice. Kolten Wong and coach Stubby Clapp emerged hours before first pitch wearing the t-shirts as Wong went through some groundball repetitions.
Before the game, Shildt suggested what the Cardinals had planned would come before the start of the National Anthem – not during, not as a team.
“This group is very unified in itself,” he said. “There is clarity in what we’re going to do. We do understand the Anthem is a sacred thing. The flag is a very sacred thing. We respect that, of course. We will respect it moving forward. If we do something in a moment of silence and kneel prior to that that’s totally different and separate from the Anthem, which we’ll respect and stand for.”
There was none of the pomp and festivities usually associated with a Cardinals’ opening day. No Cardinals Hall of Famers were in attendance in their red jackets. McGee came out of the dugout in uniform to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. The Clydesdales’ theme was played but the horses never tromped around the field, and just as there were no fans in the stands there were no cars circling the field for player introductions.
Instead, the two teams lined up along the base lines and deep into the outfield – doing their best to stretch and respect social distancing orders. At their feet was a black ribbon, the likes of which has been used throughout baseball. Presumably, this is what the Cardinals were going to hold when they took a knee during a moment of silence. They held it as the Anthem was sung.
Before the game, veteran Adam Wainwright spoke about the decision he and others made after McGee, Flaherty, and outfielder Dexter Fowler invited the team as a group to join them in making a statement before the game.
“As a Christian man, my job first and foremost is to love my neighbor, to love my teammates, and to love my friends and family in the best way I know how,” Wainwright said. “We had a big team meeting the other day. … They looked at us and said, ‘Hey, it would really mean a lot to us if y’all would join us in this movement.’ When my teammate looks at me as says he’s in need, he needs me to stand up for him, that’s great. People read into that a lot. I can tell you what shirt meant to me was not having to do with anything that is outside this clubhouse, and what’s inside of us as human beings.
“That had everything to do with supporting my Black brothers and sisters around the country, especially my teammates, and my close friends, and my son,” he continued. “These times are interesting times, but what we need to do is look at the good in this and what could potentially be the bad.”
Here is the entirety of Mozeliak's answers to questions asked by Post-Dispatch reporters during a Zoom press conference with St. Louis Media. Mozeliak commented on Black Lives Matter and the team's discussions. He started by answering a question about the criticism that the team could face ...
"If you were to check my inbox, there is definitely already people forming opinions on this. The part that is frustrating in the world we live in today, it's literally cutting things in half. Either left, or right. Progressive versus conservative. We are a baseball organization. We have a diverse player group. And it's important for us to support that, and recognize that. And it's no different to support our players versus support our employees versus recognizing that same support for our fan base. There is no perfect answer to make everyone happy. For us to try to do that or articulate that is going to be one where we are not going to be successful. What I hope people realize, I hope our fans realize, is that it's important that we welcome any type of fan, any type of employee, and any type of player. Ultimately I understand that some people are going to be upset with what they are seeing today, but I would hope that everybody is willing to take a step back and understand that, in our business, we work with a very diverse group, and we have to support that group."
Mozeliak on if he responds to those concerns ...
"Sure. I do. I'm not looking to try to win a debate. But I just want people to understand that we have to treat everyone equally. That's no different from sitting in an employer's seat, versus sitting in someone's seat that is overseeing baseball operations. We want to be an environment, when you come to this ballpark, that you feel welcome."
Mozeliak on the critical feedback Flaherty has received on social media ...
"I have not spoken to him directly about the social media part of this, because I can imagine that might be a bit overwhelming to anyone. He probably knows more than anyone in our clubhouse, that when you take a stand like he did, that there are going to be people who cheer you -- and there are going to be people who don't. This type of topic tends to be more direct. It can be more harsh. (It) can leave when you read this make you not feel good about yourself. it is a very polarizing topic. Jack is someone who is a young man with strong opinions about what he believes in. This goes back to my earlier statement. He's one of our teammates. He's one of the people we work with. We want to support him. This is a period in American history that you're going to see some change. Some people might not like it. But it's happening, and we want to be respectful of our teammates.
Mozeliak on the message Turan Mullins, an assistant dean and director of the office of diversity and inclusion at Maryville University, delivered to the team during his recent visit ...
"He was very smart about how he positioned the history of African Americans, going back 400 years, and walked us through that time period. And he did try to explain some of those more polarizing phrases you hear right now, and try to explain them to us. It was much more educational. It was more about, here's where we are and why. But he did touch on trying to have that voice in the community, and to have those touch points in the community that will only help foster conversation and perhaps create some opportunities for people."
Mozeliak on if the Cardinals felt a responsibility to be part of the nation's ongoing dialogue about racism and attempts to eradicate it ...
"A couple things. One is, you hope so. Number two, I think, doing nothing or saying nothing right now -- how are you going to solve something, or how are you going to make it better? One thing I will compliment this clubhouse is, when we brought in (Mullins) to give us a little history about African Americans in the United States, it was very helpful to understand what these 400 years have looked like, and what it meant. It was also helpful to hear the conversations that it spurred in the clubhouse. I think it's a lot to put on someone solely like Dexter Fowler or Jack Flaherty because they represent the African American community, as if they can only speak on it. So it was refreshing to see others discussing and talking about it. I thought it created a healthy environment for all. We, as an organization, need to be fostering an environment where, at least we can discuss it."
Mozeliak on how the team decided between making a statement of unity and specifically embracing the Black Lives Matter movement ...
"The Players Alliance (a group of Black MLB players) was the group that had really created the agenda of what they wanted to see. For teams to start sort of picking and choosing all of a sudden if you are united for change or trying to be unified, but yet everybody is sort of afraid to take that step, then you have sort of lost your unity, you have lost this group effort. I certainly understand that people can find that phrase, Black Lives Matter or BLM, more polarizing than saying united for change, but our team wanted to basically make the statement that, we understand there are some social injustices. By saying 'united for change' does that have the same meaning as BLM? They felt that BLM was more impactful. I don't think what they are saying is everybody in that room necessarily is signing up to join the BLM cause. But it's still something that unified this group, and they felt it was important to our teammates to do it. That's why we are supporting it."
Mozeliak, in closing ...
"I understand it's a tough topic. But we felt like this is what we had to do. That's the stance we have taken. Hopefully people appreciate it in the long run?"
