Cardinals take lively BP with robo-ump calling balls and strikes (even on pitches launched over the fence)

Carpenter has been working out a lot at his former position because it’s there where the playing time might be for him this season. Edman is positioned as the starter at second base, the heir to Kolten Wong at the spot he made golden, but with Arenado and Goldschmidt at the other positions Carpenter plays second base is where he could find at-bats if he has his swing.

During the live batting practice on the main field, Carpenter turned on a fastball from Daniel Ponce de Leon and lofted it toward the right field wall. He and Ponce de Leon walked with the drift of the ball as if to see whether the rainbow would clear the wall. It dropped in the right-field corner, and looked just fair from the press box, but shy of leaving the park.

The robo-ump did call it a strike.

It would shout out a decision on every pitch, even the ones fouled off or grounded forward. It called shouted that breaking balls in the dirt were “balls,” and the mostly empty ballpark the feel at times of having a video game soundtrack. The voice from the speaker had no inflection, no emotion. A strikeout on a 3-2 pitch was called a “strike” just like the ball that Bader put over the wall or the first-pitch fastball that Goldschmidt took from Martinez. No change in volume or, ahem, pitch from the robo-ump to give a sense of the moment at all.