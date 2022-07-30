Cardinals trade Edmundo Sosa to Phillies, recall Paul DeJong from the minors

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals have made their first trade ahead of the August 2 MLB trade deadline, sending utility infielder Edmundo Sosa to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for JoJo Romero, a left-handed pitcher who has been assigned to AAA Memphis. The move allows the Cardinals to recall 2019 All-Star Paul DeJong from AAA Memphis and join the Cardinals in Washington for their series against the Nationals.

Sosa, 26, played in 53 games for the Cardinals this year, hitting .189 with eight RBI in 122 at-bats. Having no more options available to send him to the minors without passing through waivers, the trade allowed the Cardinals to get a player in return for the struggling Sosa, and call up DeJong.

After being sent down to AAA Memphis in May, DeJong, 28, has found some consistency at the plate, hitting 17 home runs in 51 games for the RedBirds. The shortstop struggled to open the season with the Cardinals, hitting .130 in 24 games before being sent to the minors.

JoJo Romero, the pitcher returned in the trade with the Phillies, has seen action in two major league games this season, and appeared in 12 minor-league games across four levels in 2022. He owns a 13.50 ERA in those two MLB games.

The Cardinals are expected to be active in the lead up to MLB's August 2 trade deadline.