Cardinals trade Fowler to Angels to free up playing time for Thomas, Williams, young outfielders

After talking to the veteran outfielder about the reducing playing time available to him in the coming season and their wish to expand the opportunity for young outfielders, the Cardinals agreed to trade Dexter Fowler and reunite him with manager who made his tagline famous.

As Dex goes, the Angels goes, as the outfielders goes to Anaheim, Calif.

The Cardinals traded Fowler to the Angels in exchange for a player to be named later or cash consideration. Fowler waived his no-trade clause to make the deal possible. He's owed $16.5 million, and the Cardinals are sending the Angels some money to offset that salary.

The teams announced the deal official late Thursday evening.

"We were hoping to making it clear in the outfield that we wanted to see what some of our young outfielders could do," said John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations. "It became a little challenging to see how we could get 350 plate appearances for Dex, and after talking with him, we both felt like it was in his best interest if we could find a place where he could fit."