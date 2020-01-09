Cardinals trade Jose Martinez, Arozarena to Rays in deal for top pitching prospect

He would join the Cardinals' top pick from this past draft, Zach Thompson from Kentucky, as the top lefty pitching prospects in the organization. They are rising to be alongside Genesis Cabrera, who the Cardinals acquired from the Rays in exchange for Tommy Pham in 2018.

GANT, CARDINALS NEAR DEADLINE

The Cardinals and reliever John Gant have until late Friday morning to agree on his salary for the coming season or the team is determined to argue its offer and let an arbiter decide.

Gant, 27, is the Cardinals’ lone arbitration-eligible player on the current roster, and the two sides have until 11 a.m. St. Louis time to settle on terms for a 2020 contract. If they do not – and discussions between Gant’s representative and the Cardinals were expected to continue into Friday morning – then the two sides will submit salary figures to the union and commissioner’s office. The Cardinals, like most teams, have adopted a “file and trial” approach the past two winters. After more than a decade of avoiding arbitration hearings, that policy took them into a hearing this past winter with starter Michael Wacha.

As the Cardinals’ setup man to start the season, Gant grabbed 11 wins and struck out 60 in 66 1/3 innings. His success eroded late in the season and he was not on the postseason roster.

This story will be updated.

A message from Derrick Goold Pitchers and catchers report one day a year. We cover the rest. Wherever baseball takes us, The Post-Dispatch and STLtoday.com will bring you there with unmatched year-round, 24-hour, and award-winning coverage of the Cardinals and Major League Baseball. SUBSCRIBE: Just 99 cents for the first month

Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists

Sign up try again Error: Please try again later Thanks! *



