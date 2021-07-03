Cardinals trade Nogowski to Pirates for cash, acquire reliever Justin Miller off waivers from Washington

Miller, 34, has five appearances in the majors this season for the Nationals and he has allowed five runs in three innings for a 15.00.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

More intriguing is his strikeout rate in the minors this season. The righthander has 29 strikeouts and four walks permitted in 16 1/3 innings for the Nats' Class AAA affiliate. He fits the profile of the pitcher the Cardinals have tried to acquire in the past few weeks: strike-throwers.

This season, he's struck out 33 of the 78 batters he's faced at two levels.

In 155 games in the majors, he has 4.63 ERA and 163 strikeouts against 55 walks in 159 1/3 innings.

The Cardinals are expected to make a corresponding move on their active roster to clear a spot for a second Miller in the bullpen.

Nogowski, 28, had an impressive spring training with the Cardinals and earned his way into the majors, but found limited playing time once there. In 19 games for the Cardinals this season, he had 18 at-bats and a hit. His contact-oriented got him more walks than strikeouts in his most recent full minor-league season. At Triple-A Memphis this season he's hit .195 with a .304 on-base percentage, three homers, and 14 RBIs in 36 games.