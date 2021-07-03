Cardinals trade Nogowski to Pirates for cash, acquire reliever Justin Miller off waivers from Washington

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — As part of their ongoing retooling of their roster, the Cardinals traded John Nogowski to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday afternoon just as they acquired another reliever with some intriguing minor-league numbers to add to the major-league mix.
The Cardinals claimed righthander Justin Miller off waivers from the Washington Nationals, adding him to the 40-man roster and preparing for his arrival in the big-league bullpen.
To make room for Miller on the 40-man roster the Cardinals transferred opening day starter Jack Flaherty to the 60-day injured list. That move can be backdated so it does not change when Flaherty will be able to return from a torn oblique that has kept on the injured list already for a month.
Outfielder Tyler O'Neill was set for another round of exams on his injured pinky Saturday in Denver to determine his availability for the night game at Coors Field. He was hit by a pitch Friday night and had to leave the game to head for X-rays. The Cardinals called the initial reviews encouraging, but a clearer picture of the finger will be possible after reduced swelling.
Nogowski had been designated for assignment to create a spot on the 40-man roster for lefty Brandon Waddell as part of a recent reworking of the relief corps. That move instantly created a spot on the 40-man roster but bought the Cardinals time to find a trade for the first baseman. The Pirates acquired him for cash considerations, the Cardinals announced on Twitter, and Nogowski gets a clearer opportunity to rise on the Bucs' depth chart.
Miller, 34, has five appearances in the majors this season for the Nationals and he has allowed five runs in three innings for a 15.00.
More intriguing is his strikeout rate in the minors this season. The righthander has 29 strikeouts and four walks permitted in 16 1/3 innings for the Nats' Class AAA affiliate. He fits the profile of the pitcher the Cardinals have tried to acquire in the past few weeks: strike-throwers.
This season, he's struck out 33 of the 78 batters he's faced at two levels.
In 155 games in the majors, he has 4.63 ERA and 163 strikeouts against 55 walks in 159 1/3 innings.
The Cardinals are expected to make a corresponding move on their active roster to clear a spot for a second Miller in the bullpen.
Nogowski, 28, had an impressive spring training with the Cardinals and earned his way into the majors, but found limited playing time once there. In 19 games for the Cardinals this season, he had 18 at-bats and a hit. His contact-oriented got him more walks than strikeouts in his most recent full minor-league season. At Triple-A Memphis this season he's hit .195 with a .304 on-base percentage, three homers, and 14 RBIs in 36 games.
When the Cardinals considered a reunion with three-time MVP Albert Pujols, one of their considerations was where he would fit on the team, and they compared him as a righthanded-hitter who played first base to Nogowski's role. And at the time Nogowski was at Class AAA.