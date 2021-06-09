Cardinals turn to bounce-back battery Molina and Wainwright to avoid 0-6 home stand

Enter Wainwright.

A year ago, Wainwright started against Cleveland with the Cardinals tumbling into that game on a four-game losing streak. Wainwright pitched a nine-inning complete game on his birthday with nine strikeouts to steady to the Cardinals and get them through an afternoon when they did not have a reliever available.

Wainwright had walked around the clubhouse and told his colleagues from the 'pen that they could count on a day off. He had it.

The Cardinals have lost three of his past four starts, but most recently he still carried the game through seven innings. In five of his 11 starts this season, Wainwright has pitched at least seven innings. That has been essential for the relievers who have been able to reset in those games. The ripple effect of three planned starters on the injured list and short outings by other starters has asked the bullpen to plug the gaps, and that's stretched their arms too.

The work done Tuesday by Seth Elledge, Daniel Ponce de Leon, and Jake Woodford kept the Cardinals' late-inning options available for Wednesday, and with an off day Thursday there can be an aggressive use of the bullpen.

The preference would be that Wainwright not leave much for it to handle.