Cardinals turn to Gant to get rotation back in the flow of quality starts

PHILADELPHIA — Behind the offensive flashes of Saturday's victory against the Phillies and the chance Sunday to win a series for the first time in more than a week, the Cardinals had a defining statistic go upside down again.

The six innings (18 outs) the bullpen had to cover after Kwang Hyun Kim's start Saturday meant, again, the relievers have logged more innings than the starters.

Of the 123 innings throws by Cardinals pitchers so far this season, the bullpen has now thrown 61 2/3.

The rotation has handled 61 1/3.

Only three teams in the majors have had their starters handle fewer innings and two of them (Washington, New York Mets) have played fewer games due to postponed series and the Nationals' COVID-19 outbreak.

To right the workload division and end the balance between the starters and the bullpen, the Cardinals turn to John Gant. The righthander was solid in his most recent start, and he completed five innings with the readiness to handle more. He was not lifted for a pinch-hitter in the bottom of the fifth inning, and that move manager Mike Shildt later second-guessed on his own.

Gant did not retire any of the three batters he faced in the sixth inning and the game flipped on the Cardinals.