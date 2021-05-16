Cardinals turn to Kim, good-hands team to walk away with one win from San Diego

SAN DIEGO — When last the Cardinals won a game at San Diego it was the start of the quickdraw playoff series at the end of the 2020 season and lefty Kwang Hyun Kim had the Game 1 start.

A new season, one of the largest crowds the Cardinals have played in front of yet, and a losing streak to stop before it truly starts, Kim closes out the Cardinals' road trip looking to do what he did in October: Take the one win in the series from the Padres. In back-to-back games, San Diego has set a club record for walks in a game at Petco Park (12) and then had a season high for hits as they stormed the Cardinals for a 13-3 drubbing Saturday.

The bullpen is stretched, but the late-inning standards are available because they haven't had a lead to hold in this visit to San Diego.

To back Kim, the Cardinals are going with arguably could be their best defensive lineup. The swift-working lefty sets a quick pace for any game, and he keeps it going best by getting grounders, inviting contact, and doing what the other pitchers in this series (Matt Carpenter excluded) have not. He'll throw strikes, and let the gloves behind work.

That means that Edmundo Sosa will get his first start at shortstop since Paul DeJong went on the 10-day injured list with a fractured rib.