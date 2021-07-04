Cardinals turn to Martinez to split closely contested, unusually grounded series at Coors Field

Of the 51 outs in Saturday's game, 32 came from a ball in play (groundout, forceout). The Cardinals struck out only four times. Neither Rockies starter walked a batter in the first two games of the series, but they also only struck out six batters in 14 innings pitched. Chi Chi Gonzalez, the righthander the Cardinals faced Friday, struck out one batter through seven innings. Twenty of his 21 outs came by getting the ball in play.

Add in two sellouts with more than 47,000 fans and the games have been good baseball, aesthetically compelling baseball.

The outcome has not tilted the Cardinals way through three games.

Enter Carlos Martinez.

The Cardinals' starter, trying to tighten his grip on a spot in the rotation with each inning he throws, has the stuff to take part in this grounded series and to challenge the Rockies. He struggles when innings are prolonged, walks happen, and then the score mushroom. That is the kind of inning Coors invites and the kind of inning the other starters in this series have sidestepped.

Some help from the offense would, of course, assist.