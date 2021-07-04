Cardinals turn to Martinez to split closely contested, unusually grounded series at Coors Field

DENVER — One of the concerns rippling through baseball in the age of sticky stuff and launch angle was how games got longer, they lacked pace, and too often were confined in a Three True Outcome Feedback Loop.
Walk. Strikeout. Homer.
Walk. Strikeout. Homer.
Walk. Homer. Strikeout.
As the crackdown on foreign substances began in earnest last month and more and more conversation around the game steered toward the need to get more action, more balls in play, the expectation was the style of game could take on a different look.
It has so far this weekend at the highest level.
Almost a mile high at Coors Field, the Cardinals and Rockies have played three closely contested ballgames, all three defined, yes, but a home run, but overall the games have featured some sterling defense. Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon nearly won Friday's game with his glove, and then had a series of excellent plays to stymie the Cardinals on Saturday. Paul Goldschmidt kept Saturday's game scoreless with two superb defensive plays at first base.
The starters on each side have been aggressive with strikes, willing let their defense work, and not shy about daring the open spaces and elevation and counting on the defense to overcome both.
Of the 51 outs in Saturday's game, 32 came from a ball in play (groundout, forceout). The Cardinals struck out only four times. Neither Rockies starter walked a batter in the first two games of the series, but they also only struck out six batters in 14 innings pitched. Chi Chi Gonzalez, the righthander the Cardinals faced Friday, struck out one batter through seven innings. Twenty of his 21 outs came by getting the ball in play.
Add in two sellouts with more than 47,000 fans and the games have been good baseball, aesthetically compelling baseball.
The outcome has not tilted the Cardinals way through three games.
Enter Carlos Martinez.
The Cardinals' starter, trying to tighten his grip on a spot in the rotation with each inning he throws, has the stuff to take part in this grounded series and to challenge the Rockies. He struggles when innings are prolonged, walks happen, and then the score mushroom. That is the kind of inning Coors invites and the kind of inning the other starters in this series have sidestepped.
Some help from the offense would, of course, assist.
The Cardinals have scored two or fewer runs in eight consecutive road losses, and they've idled at two runs for all but two of the 28 innings played so far this weekend at Coors.
Andrew Knizner starts his first game at catcher since the doubleheader in Atlanta. It's his first start in a non-doubleheader since June 8.
Here are the lineups for the series finale:
CARDINALS
1. Dylan Carlson, LF
2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
3. Nolan Arenado, 3B
4. Matt Carpenter, 2B
5. Tommy Edman, RF
6. Harrison Bader, CF
7. Paul DeJong, SS
8. Andrew Knizner, C
9. Carlos Martinez, RHP
COLORADO
1. Raimel Tapia, LF
2. Yonathan Daza, CF
3. Trevor Story, SS
4. Charlie Blackmon, RF
5. Brendan Rodgers, 2B
6. Ryan McMahon, 3B
7. Josh Fuentes, 1B
8. Dom Nunez, C
9. German Marquez, RHP
Check back throughout the afternoon here at StlToday.com for coverage of the Cardinal(s) selected to join Nolan Arenado in the All-Star Game. And of course there will be coverage of the game from Coors Field in the pages of the Monday Post-Dispatch.