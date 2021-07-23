Cardinals visit Cincinnati with second place in sight, Reds slugger Castellanos not to be seen

CINCINNATI — When last the Cardinals visited Cincinnati, there was still a chill in the air, this season was just starting, and they left having given the Reds a poster to hang outside their ballpark and a moment to rally around.
Outfielder Nicholas Castellanos' flex over rookie Jake Woodford after scoring a run launched at least a dozen t-shirts sales and inspired one banner that was hung outside Great American Ball Park.
That banner is gone, replaced outside.
And so, unfortunately, is Castellanos, now replaced in the lineup.
Before the start of the Cardinals' three-game visit to the Queen City, Castellanos was placed on the 10-day injured list with a wrist injury. The Reds announced the roster move before Friday's game.
The Cardinals and Reds have gone a long way since the season-opening series to arrive at close to the same spot as July nears its end. The Cardinals, at 49-48, are in a virtual tie with the Reds, at 49-47, and they have a chance to leapfrog from fourth place on Monday to second place in the NL Central by Saturday. At the same time the Reds and Cardinals are playing along the Ohio River, Tony La Russa leads his first-place White Sox against the first-place Milwaukee Brewers during a weekend series.
The last time the Cardinals faced the Reds, Cincinnati swept a series at Busch Stadium. That was part of a six-game losing streak that shoved the Cardinals out of first place in the division and began their June freefall.
A newcomer to the Cardinals since then, Wade LeBlanc draws the start at a ballpark where he has been successful — and he throws in a way to which the Reds are vulnerable.
LeBlanc is 2-0 with a 2.50 ERA in five games (three starts) against GABP against the Reds. He's allowed a 1.091 WHIP in 22 innings and struck out 16.
The Reds' lineup is one of the least effective this season against lefthanded pitchers. Cincinnati has hit .228 with a .687 OPS as a team against lefties. The Reds' average ranks 27th in the majors, their slugging percentage (.372) ranks next-to-last in the majors, and that OPS, inflated a bit by the on-base percentage, hops up to 25th in the majors.
Their 47.7 percent groundball rate against lefties is the highest of any team in the majors.
The Cardinals would be happy with plenty of groundballs.
And out of that lineup the Reds don't have Castellanos, who this season has hit .310 with a .552 slugging percentage and a .907 OPS vs. lefties.
Behold, the lineups:
CARDINALS
1. Dylan Carlson, RF
2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
3. Nolan Arenado, 3B
4. Tyler O'Neill, LF
5. Paul DeJong, SS
6. Harrison Bader, CF
7. Tommy Edman, 2B
8. Andrew Knizner, C
9. Wade LeBlanc, LHP
REDS
1. Jonathan India, 2B
2. Jesse Winker, LF
3. Tyler Stephenson, C
4. Joey Votto, 1B
5. Eugenio Suarez, 3B
6. Aristides Aquino, RF
7. Tyler Naquin, CF
8. Kyle Farmer, SS
9. Tyler Mahle, RHP
