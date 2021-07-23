Cardinals visit Cincinnati with second place in sight, Reds slugger Castellanos not to be seen

CINCINNATI — When last the Cardinals visited Cincinnati, there was still a chill in the air, this season was just starting, and they left having given the Reds a poster to hang outside their ballpark and a moment to rally around.

Outfielder Nicholas Castellanos' flex over rookie Jake Woodford after scoring a run launched at least a dozen t-shirts sales and inspired one banner that was hung outside Great American Ball Park.

That banner is gone, replaced outside.

And so, unfortunately, is Castellanos, now replaced in the lineup.

Before the start of the Cardinals' three-game visit to the Queen City, Castellanos was placed on the 10-day injured list with a wrist injury. The Reds announced the roster move before Friday's game.

The Cardinals and Reds have gone a long way since the season-opening series to arrive at close to the same spot as July nears its end. The Cardinals, at 49-48, are in a virtual tie with the Reds, at 49-47, and they have a chance to leapfrog from fourth place on Monday to second place in the NL Central by Saturday. At the same time the Reds and Cardinals are playing along the Ohio River, Tony La Russa leads his first-place White Sox against the first-place Milwaukee Brewers during a weekend series.