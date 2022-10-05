Cardinals vs. Phillies: 11 thoughts on a playoff rematch 11 years in the making

PITTSBURGH — When last the Philadelphia Phillies appeared in the postseason, the Cardinals were celebrating in the background and there, in the foreground and in obvious pain, was Ryan Howard, the slugger and final out of the 2011 National League Division Series felled by an Achilles’ tendon injury in the final act of that season.

The Cardinals went on to win the World Series that season.

The Phillies haven’t been the same since.

With a third-place finish the NL East, the Phillies earned a playoff berth and late Tuesday night were assured the sixth seed in the league’s playoffs. That brings them to St. Louis for a best-of-three wild card series that will be played entirely at Busch Stadium. Game times are to be announced, likely Wednesday.

In the meantime, from the other side of Pennsylvania, here are 11 quick thoughts on a rematch of the ’11 NLDS 11 years after the Phillies were last in the playoffs.

1. The Phillies won the season series, 4-3. They took two of the three games in the Cardinals’ visit to Philadelphia, and then split a four-game visit to Busch Stadium earlier this season. In those seven games, the Phillies outscored the Cardinals, 22-20. The Cardinals hit nine home runs against the Phillies, and the Phillies hit eight against the Cardinals.

2. In two starts this season against the Cardinals, Philadelphia right-hander Zack Wheeler pitched 14 scoreless innings. He allowed nine hits (all singles) and struck out 10 while leading the Phillies to two wins. Wheeler is the presumptive Game 1 start Friday at Busch. And he could have been a Cardinal. In 2019, the Cardinals and New York Mets had trade talks at the deadline about Wheeler. The Cardinals hesitated at the deal because it would have cost them either Tyler O’Neill or Harrison Bader as the centerpiece. This summer, they traded Bader to the other New York team for a pitcher, lefty Jordan Montgomery.

3. In their career, Paul Goldschmidt (5-for-23) and Nolan Arenado (5-for-15) are a combined 10-for-37 (.270) against Wheeler. Albert Pujols has yet to take an at-bat against the right-hander in either of their careers. The Cardinal with the greatest success against Wheeler? Paul DeJong, who is four-for-nine (.444) with two home runs.

4. The reigning National League MVP, Bryce Harper has had an injury-challenged season that began with a long stint at designated hitter due to an elbow injury and then plunged into a stretch on the injured list with a fractured thumb. Since returning to the lineup in late August, Harper has hit .226 with a .327 on-base percentage and a .355 slugging percentage for a .681 OPS. He’s hit three home runs and 10 extra-base hits in his past 147 plate appearances.

5. The Cardinals and Pujols point to the All-Star Game and even the three-time MVP’s participation in the Home Run Derby as a turning point in his summer. His manager said he was “rejuvenated” by the experience and that gave him the booster rockets for one of the greatest second half performances of his career. Well, if so, that started with a first-round knockout of Philadelphia slugger Kyle Schwarber in the derby. Schwarber, the former Cub who knows a homer or two about having success against the Cardinals in October, reached the final day of the regular season second only to Aaron Judge in homers. Schwarber had 46. But, the top seed in the Home Run Derby lost in a swing-off to Pujols, the crowd favorite at Dodger Stadium.

6. The Phillies have their rotation set up to throw Wheeler (12-7, 2.92) in Game 1, Aaron Nola (11-13, 3.25) in Game 2, and lefty Ranger Suarez (10-6, 3.37) in Game 3, if necessary. Kyle Gibson, a Mizzou alum who spends his offseason in the St. Louis area, went 10-8 for the Phillies in 31 starts with a 5.05 ERA.

7. In games against the Cardinals this season, Alec Bohm has led the Phillies going 8-for-19 with a slash line of .421/.429/.842 and tw homers, three RBIs, and five runs scored. Rhys Hoskins has vexed the Cardinals before and this season he’s hit 9-for-25 with a slash line of .360/.414/.800. He has three homers with four RBIs and four runs scored. On the other side of the splits is Nick Castellanos, the former flexing Red who is 7-for-29 with a line of .241/.241/.241. Schwarber, this year, has hit 4-for-29 vs. the Cardinals with a line of .138/.167/.241but does have a homer.

On the other side of the series, there’s Arenado who went 10-for-22 against the Phillies this season with a slash line of .455/.520/1.000. He had three homers and six RBIs. Pujols went 4-for-13 for a line of .308/.357/.615 against the Phils, but that was also during a time when Pujols’ playing time was more gear toward facing left-handed pitchers. Lars Nootbaar has a .300/.364/.700 line against Philadelphia in limited appearance. Cardinals’ sparkplugs and leadoff hitters have not done as well. Tommy Edman is 2-for-12 against the Phillies with a .167/.286/.250 line and five strikeouts in those 12 at-bats. Current leadoff hitter and rookie Brendan Donovan went 1-for-14 vs. Phillies with a .071/.235/.071 line.

During a game at Philadelphia – the one the Cardinals won – the Cardinals hit home runs in four consecutive at-bats: Arenado, Nolan Gorman, Juan Yepez, and Dylan Carlson.

8. And then there’s pitching. Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley has held the Phillies to a .071/.143/.071 line in three games and 13 at-bats against him. Genesis Cabrera, who notably hit Harper in the face with a pitch during an indictment of MLB’s three-batter minimum rule, struck out three of the Phillies he faced this season in five at-bats. Of the Cardinals’ likely starters, only Miles Mikolas has faced the Phillies in a Cardinals jersey this season. He’s 1-1 with a 2.13 ERA in two starts against Philadelphia this season. Two of the Phillies’ three losses to the Cardinals this season were pegged to reliever Seranthony Dominguez.

9. The Cardinals and Phillies made a subtle trade at the deadline. The Cardinals, looking to clear a spot for DeJong’s return to the majors, sent shortstop Edmundo Sosa to Philadelphia for lefty JoJo Romero. Both players found increased opportunity with their new team. Romero has stuck with the Cardinals since his promotion and is a candidate to be one of the lefties out of the bullpen in the wild-card series. Sosa was a defensive revelation for a team that struggled when facing the ball. He’s on the 10-day injured list (hamstring strain) but could return in time to provide a good glove and welcome speed off the bench in the wild-card round.

Aside: The player the Phillies recalled when putting Sosa on the injured list is another former Cardinal – Yairo Munoz.

10. The Phillies’ has season has been defined by change. In June, Philadelphia fired manager Joe Girardi and promoted bench coach Rob Thomson, who oversaw a revival for the Phillies and the late run for the sixth seed in the NL playoffs. That would suggest Thomson might stick as manager. Late in the season, lefty Brad Hand planned to throw to hitters as he made his way back from elbow soreness. Corey Knebel, who leads the Phillies with 12 saves this season, is on the 60-day injured list. Zach Eflin has more starts (13) than appearances as a reliever (seven) and yet he could be the Phillies’ closer during the weekend wild-card series. Eflin’s first career save was the save in the win that sent Philadelphia to the postseason.

11. The Cardinals would put a galloping squirrel on their 2011 World Series championship rings as a nod to the “Rally Squirrel” who showed up at Busch Stadium during the NLDS against Philadelphia. Skip Schumaker was at bat when the squirrel buzzed home plate, and it was Schumaker who then, in Game 5, delivered the RBI double for the only run. Schumaker’s double followed leadoff hitter Rafael Furcal’s triple, and Carpenter made that enough.

Well, Schumaker is back with the Cardinals as bench coach.

The squirrel, like the Phillies, has been absent from every October since.