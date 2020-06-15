Cardinals wade into free-agency frenzy, signing intriguing Tarheel and patient college hitters

In a personal essay for a student-based storytelling outlet at the University of North Carolina, pitcher Gianluca “Luca” Dalatri detailed the injuries and surgeries that invaded his college career and left him with, in his words, “self-doubt” on the mound. To illustrate those depths, he started his story for “UNCUT” by describing the heights, such as being the son of a pro basketball player who played for Team Italy and a former football player who was a longtime strength coach in the NBA.
In addition to his mother and father, he listed two uncles and a grandfather – all of whom played professionally.
“Naturally,” Dalatri wrote, “it was believed I would join the long lineage of athletes in my family.”
He did Sunday.
The Cardinals signed Dalatri as part of the whirlwind and unusual post-draft free agent market that started Sunday morning. All eligible players who went undrafted in last week’s five-round, amateur draft could choose from offers, none of which can exceed a $20,000 bonus. The Cardinals signed Dalatri (RHP, North Carolina); Matt Chamberlain (OF, University of New Haven); Mac Lardner (LHP, Gonzaga); and Matt Koperniak (3B/OF, Trinity). Davenport University announced Monday that pitcher Jacob Buchberger had signed a free-agent deal with the Cardinals, and Wheaton College, in Massachusetts, confirmed the signing of senior catcher Nick Raposo. Baseball America also reported that the Cardinals signed Puerto Rico high school Omar Sanchez (LHP, B-You Prospects Academy).
The market remains open, and the Cardinals are expected to sign a “handful” of players to perhaps double their draft class from the seven picks made this past week. The team has not announced or confirmed the signings; the Cardinals intend to do so once the players have passed a physical and completed their contracts. How long that takes with COVID-19 complications is unclear.
Here are some snapshots of the newcomers:
GIANLUCA DALATRI, RHP, North Carolina
Considered one of the top high school pitchers in the Northeast when he graduated from a New Jersey high school (he was 30-0 in preps), Dalatri asserted himself with the Tarheels quickly. As a freshman, He went 7-3 with a 3.34 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 97 innings. He added to his accolades accordingly. But, in the three years since, he has been able to pitch only 59 innings – and he had surgery in February that would have delayed or erased a senior season. In his essay for UNCUT, which you can read here, he offers the litany of injuries he’s had: torn labrum, two fractures in his hip, and pain in his elbow. He got six starts into one season, missed three months. And so on. This spring, he had surgery to place a screw in his right elbow and mend a fracture, according to Inside Carolina. The 6-foot-6, 240-pound righthander has all the makings of a top-10 round pick. He’s got a plus changeup, and a fastball that touches the mid-90s, but sits from 90-91. Injuries have been the question. In his career at UNC, he was 10-6 with a 3.12 ERA in 28 games (all starts) and he struck out 151 batters against 34 walks in 156 innings.
“Instead of feeling vulnerable, I feel powerful. I feel strong. I feel confident,” Dalatri concludes his essay. “It wasn’t an easy journey to get to this point and I am far from finished.”
JACOB BUCHBERGER, RHP, Davenport University
The last run scored by Davenport, a Division II program in Grand Rapids, Mich., this season was a 10th inning sacrifice fly for a victory against Hillsdale and also the last run Jacob Buchberger would see in his college career. He scored it. Walking off a winner. A senior, Buchberger (pronounced Bush-berger), agreed to a free-agent with the Cardinals on Monday, his school confirmed. In the Panthers' last game before the 2020 season was cancelled, Buchberger went six innings and allowed three runs on eight hits. He struck out five and got five groundouts. At the plate, as DH, he also went three-for-five with four runs scored and two RBIs to go with a triple. Buchberger, a righthanded-hitter, finished his college career with a .415/.491/.702 slash line. He was 32-for-61 in 2020. And in his career he had more extra-base hits (57) in 376 at-bats than he had strikeouts (40). He didn't become a regular until his sophomore year, and this year was his first as a member of the starting rotation. He had just 29 2/3 innings total as a collegiate player. That's how he'll begin his career with Cardinals.
NICK RAPOSO, C, Wheaton College
For his Division III school in Massachusetts, Raposo was off to a .406 (13-for-32) start this season in the first eight games before play stopped. A senior and righthanded, Raposo hit .372/.442/.518 as a junior with five homers and 40 RBIs. His career OPS in college was .945 in 131 games. The school announced his signing in a release that included a quote from Raposo: "It is difficult to find the words to explain how I am feeling after signing with the St. Louis Cardinals. I'm just extremely grateful and excited to continue my baseball career at the next level."
MAC LARDNER, LHP, Gonzaga
Like they did with the 19th overall pick in 2013, the Cardinals went to the Pacific Northwest on Sunday to sign a lefthanded pitcher from Gonzaga with a solid changeup. Lardner, a senior, was 0-2 with a 2.55 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings before the season came to an end. The 6-foot-4, 195-pound lefty made 13 starts for the Zags as a junior and went 6-4 with a 5.06 ERA. He had 69 strikeouts and 15 walks in 74 2/3 innings. He has a solid changeup, and a fastball that trends toward above average.
MATT CHAMBERLAIN, OF. University of New Haven
In a fascinating and highly decorated career at New Haven, the lefthanded-hitting center fielder had almost as many walks (128) as he did hits (138) in 140 college games. Before the abrupt end to this season, his senior year, he had 12 walks and six stolen bases to go with a .259/.512/.519 slash line. All eight games he played, he started in center. In his college career, all of the walks meant his on-base percentage (.471) was higher than his slugging percentage (.453). He added 48 stolen bases. This past summer the 6-foot, 200-pound outfielder played for the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks and was among the league leaders with walks (39), runs (42), steals (19), and hits (50). The numbers say as much as any scouting report about his speed, his patience at the plate, and his feel for the strike zone.
OMAR SANCHEZ, LHP, B-You Prospects Academy (Puerto Rico)
The lefty has committed to Florida Southwestern State, and he was one of the higher schoolers that ranked nationally for the Class of 2020 draft. At 5-10, 185-pounds he’s got the smaller frame to go with his youth, but his fastball has been clocked at 91 mph, according to Perfect Game. He also has a curveball and some cut to his fastball – and all three pitches have seen improvement.
MATT KOPERNIAK, 3B/OF, Trinity (Conn.)
When the NCAA altered its eligibility rules to allow seniors to return after having the 2020 season deleted from their careers, Koperniak committed to Kansas State to play at a higher level. The offer to go pro with the Cardinals wooed him from that commitment. At Division III Trinity, Koperniak hit .394 as a junior, and he was off to a 7-for-13 start to the 2020 season when it ended. The 6-foot, 200-pound lefthanded hitter graduated recently with a bachelor’s in biology, according to the school. As a junior, he led the NESCAC (New England Small College Athletic Conference) in hits (63), and he also added six homers, 31 RBIs, 13 doubles, and 22 stolen bases to finish in the top five for most significant offensive categories. At .625, his slugging percentage was the only one in the league better than .600.
This blog will be updated throughout Monday with other signings, or confirmation of signings.
-30-
