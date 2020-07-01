Cardinals will face White Sox at Field of Dreams event in Iowa, if game happens

With a ballpark already under construction for a special event game held in Dyersville, Iowa, near the Field of Dreams, Major League Baseball still intends to play a game during this radically altered 2020 season, though there will be some changes.
And the Cardinals will be a part of them.
The Cardinals will face the Chicago White Sox at the Field of Dreams during the 60-game season, multiple sources confirmed. The Cardinals being considered to replace the Yankees was first reported by the Post-Dispatch. As the schedule has been plotted, the Cardinals have been part of the planning as the Sox's opponent.
The game is currently scheduled for Aug. 13.
MLB confirmed that construction has continued at a ballpark situated nearby the famed movie site and the intention is to have a game for the White Sox to play there.
An official, finalized schedule for 2020 is expected next week.
The playing of the game is dependent on local policies and MLB protocols at the time of the game. Iowa was added this week to New York's COVID-19 travel advisory, so the spread of the virus will also influence whether the special-event game can happen.
“To date there has been no change in the status of the event, and we hope to have the option to play," Major League Baseball wrote in a statement provided to the Post-Dispatch. "Construction is continuing and we are following all CDC and state protocols regarding recommended safety practices, including social distancing, washing hands, and temperature checks before arriving to the site. Safeguarding public health is our top priority. We are monitoring ongoing events and plan to remain as flexible as these circumstances demand.”
A 2020 regular-season schedule has not been finalized, the Cardinals confirmed Wednesday when asked. The team has an unofficial version they are using for planning, and they have started preparing staffing for opening day at Busch Stadium on July 24. The Pirates are expected to be the opponent.
The Cardinals would host opening day at home for one of the few times in recent years.
Major League Baseball will have a 60-game schedule where the Cardinals play their rival teams in the NL Central 10 times each and then play the remaining 20 games against teams from the American League Central.
The White Sox were originally scheduled to host the Yankees in the Field of Dreams game. The Cardinals had planned to host the Cubs in the London Series. That two-game set in London would have been the first National League games played in the United Kingdom. It was canceled shortly after baseball halted activities in March due to the pandemic.
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.