Cardinals will pay minor-leaguers a stipend through June, 'hopeful' for the remainder of summer

As this weekend's expiration of an agreement forged in March approached, the Cardinals extended Thursday their promise to minor-league players and will continue to pay them a weekly stipend through June.
The team is "hopeful," an official said, to continue that through the end of the summer, if there is not a season for minor-league baseball.
Minor-leaguers in the Cardinals' system will continue to receive $400 per week. All this week, clubs throughout baseball have had to make the same decision because the league-wide pledge to pay minor-leaguers that much last only through Sunday, May 31. This past week, the Oakland Athletics notified minor-league players that the payments would stop, but that the A's remained in control of their rights and they could not seek offers from other teams.
The San Diego Padres are among the teams who have announced that they will pay their minor-leaguers through the end of August, the final full month of a standard minor-league season. Baseball America also reported that the White Sox, Marlins, Phillies, and Rangers, like the Cardinals, will pay their minor-leaguers beyond the end of March.
The Cardinals have in the past few days released a handful of minor-leaguers. Such moves are permitted even as the major-league roster has been put on pause during the indefinite delay of the season. Since spring training came to a sudden end, the Cardinals have released fewer than 20 minor-leaguers that the Post-Dispatch has been able to confirm.
Teams throughout the majors started releasing dozens of minor-league players as the end of the month approached. Such attrition is not unusual with a draft approaching and the growing sense there won't be a minor-league season. Teams also expect the minor leagues to see contraction with fewer affiliates in 2021.
Like the major-league season, the minor-league seasons are officially postponed, though there is an increasing belief within professional baseball that there will not be a minor-league season. What teams do for their minor-league players and top prospects remains unknown, though extended spring training and expanded instructional leagues are possibilities.
Part of Major League Baseball's plans to start a shortened 2020 regular season would also include a taxi squad of minor-leaguers who would be available due to injury or performance. It's unclear how those players would be compensated or whether they would be considered for service time in the majors will being on the reserve roster.
The Cardinals, like other teams, are making decisions "month to month," president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said. By the end of June, owners and players hope to have an agreement in place that would allow for a season to start when there is clearance from local and state governments. Due to ongoing concerns about the coronavirus and its spread, MLB is expecting to play most, if not all, of its season without fans in the stadium.
The Cardinals previously had confirmed a plan to pay all full-time staff in baseball operations and business their salaries and benefits without furloughs through the end of June.
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.