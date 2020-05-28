Cardinals will pay minor-leaguers a stipend through June, 'hopeful' for the remainder of summer

As this weekend's expiration of an agreement forged in March approached, the Cardinals extended Thursday their promise to minor-league players and will continue to pay them a weekly stipend through June.

The team is "hopeful," an official said, to continue that through the end of the summer, if there is not a season for minor-league baseball.

Minor-leaguers in the Cardinals' system will continue to receive $400 per week. All this week, clubs throughout baseball have had to make the same decision because the league-wide pledge to pay minor-leaguers that much last only through Sunday, May 31. This past week, the Oakland Athletics notified minor-league players that the payments would stop, but that the A's remained in control of their rights and they could not seek offers from other teams.

The San Diego Padres are among the teams who have announced that they will pay their minor-leaguers through the end of August, the final full month of a standard minor-league season. Baseball America also reported that the White Sox, Marlins, Phillies, and Rangers, like the Cardinals, will pay their minor-leaguers beyond the end of March.