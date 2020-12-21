Carlos Martinez makes winter-ball debut, but it's Cabrera dominating in the Dominican Republic

In his first appearance since a strained oblique sent him home for the season and away from the Cardinals as they headed into the playoffs, Carlos Martinez threw strikes, threw a variety of pitches, threw without apparent discomfort, and did just about what could be expected from a pitcher in his first game back from injury.
He didn’t dazzle. He progressed.
Martinez, 29, made his Dominican Republic winter ball debut Friday in a start for Aguilas Cibaeras, a team stocked with Cardinals. He allowed seven hits and two earned runs in 3 1/3 innings, but he threw strike after strike after strike to challenge hitters. He finished the outing with 24 pitches, according to the box score, and four strikes. The righthander is reclaiming lost innings in winter ball with the blessing of the Cardinals. Martinez is entering the final guaranteed year of his contract, and the Cardinals have entertained interest from other teams in the mercurial talent.
The Cardinals will have Martinez prepare for the season to be a starter — there is a spot open in the rotation — but they are not committing to him in that role as they have in the past year.
There are, after all, other candidates.
One may have been on the other side of the field this weekend.
Allowing for the small sample size so far this winter, the most impressive Cardinal this offseason has been lefty Genesis Cabrera. For Tigres de Licey, Cabrera pitched two scoreless innings of relief against Martinez’s Aguilas on Sunday — and continued his no-hit run as a reliever through the winter league. In six outings, the 24-year-old lefty has struck out 10 and has yet to allow a hit in 7 2/3 innings. Cabrera, once described by scouts as a lefthanded Carlos Martinez because of the horsepower on his sinker, has a 0.65 WHIP because of five walks. Video of him in recent appearances shows a full-speed Cabrera unnerving hitters. On Sunday, in relief of Ervin Santana, he faced seven batters:
- Two walks
- Two strikeouts
- Three groundballs
Rinse. Repeat. But maybe not in relief?
To start the week, here’s an update so far on the Cardinals playing in winter ball this offseason. And some additional notes about prospects and Yadier Molina at the bottom.
Also in the Dominican Republic: RHP Junior Fernandez, 23, is 0-1 for Aguilas in five appearances, all of them coming in relief. He has allowed six runs on seven hits and five walks in four innings for a 13.50 ERA and a 3.00 WHIP. … For Aguilas, INF Edmundo Sosa, 24, has played five games. It was in the Dominican’s winter league that Sosa asserted himself offensively a year ago, and as of right now he’s positioned to be the Cardinals’ backup shortstop to open 2021. He’s hit .211/.318/.263 in limited work for Aguilas (19 at-bats). … 1B John Nogowski, who turns 28 in January, has played 22 games for Aguilas, and he’s hit .260/.337/.299 with seven runs, a homer, and 12 RBIs in his 77 at-bats. He has more walks (10) than strikeouts (nine), and it was his presence on the roster that allowed the Cardinals to non-tender Rangel Ravelo. The two are now teammates for Aguilas. … RHP Angel Rondon, who turned 23 on Dec. 1, is 0-1 in five games (three starts) for Aguilas. He has allowed 12 hits in 12 innings and struck out 11 for a 1.58 WHIP and a 2.25 ERA. Rondon was the Cardinals’ pitcher of the year in 2019, and he was added to the 40-man roster for 2021 to avoid losing him in the Rule 5 Draft. … RHP Ramon Santos, 26, has made four appearances for Estrellas, and he’s allowed a run on one hit and five walks, posting a 2.60 ERA. … C Julio E. Rodriguez, 23, has hit .161/.235/.194 in 15 games (31 at-bats) for Leones del Escogido, and he’s struck out nine times.
VENEZUELA
When Dennis Ortega started getting playing time during spring training he stood out — for his 6-foot-3 frame packed into the catcher’s gear and his eagerness to throw. Then manager Mike Matheny told the media he couldn’t wait to get Ortega in a Grapefruit League game just to see how aggressive he was against the running game. Ortega, 23, reached High-A Palm Beach in 2019 for 58 games and, true to his scouting report, his bat lagged behind his defense, especially in the wide-open, pitch-friendly ballparks of the Florida State League.
Making up for lost time with at-bats in Venezuela’s winter league, Ortega is also making up for lagging numbers.
The strapping catcher is mashing.
In 22 games for Bravos de Margarita, Ortega has hit .416/.483/.636 for a 1.120 OPS. He has four home runs and 17 runs to go with 21 RBIs, and his 15 strikeouts in 77 at-bats are offset with 10 walks. A regular of big-league spring training to help handle the amount of pitchers, Ortega will be a prospect to watch this season — as his age and his level are met with the downsizing of the minors and his offensive production needs to elevate him on the depth chart.
Also in Venezuela: RHP Jose Moreno, 20, has made one appearance for Aguilas de Zulia. He pitched 2 2/3 innings and allowed a run on four hits and a walk for a 1.88 WHIP and a 3.38 ERA. … With Ortega and the Bravos, RHP Gustavo J. Rodriguez, 19, has yet to appear in a game. He was 4-1 with a 2.04 ERA in 12 games (all starts) for the Cardinals’ Blue team in the Dominican Summer League. He had 53 strikeouts and 11 walks in 57 1/3 innings. The righthander is not to be confused with Gustavo A. Rodriguez, an outfielder on the same Cardinals DSL team. … RHP Freddy Pacheco, 22, is 0-1 in seven appearances for Caribes de Anzoategui. He has allowed six runs (four earned) on 10 hits and four walks through 6 2/3 innings. He has six strikeouts to go with that 5.40 ERA. … RHP Sebastian Tabata, 22, has yet to appear for Caribes. In 2019, for Low-A Peoria, Tabata had — well, command issues. He walked 55 and struck out 49 in 49 1/3 innings. … 1B Leandro Cedeno, 22, has played in 11 games for Caribes and hit .161/.250/.355 with two homers, five runs, four RBIS, and four walks against 11 strikeouts. … And now we arrive at a talent that has intriguing numbers — and he throws lefthanded. LHP Fabian Blanco, who turns 23 on Tuesday, has made four appearances for Cardenales de Lara, and he’s got a 1.09 WHIP to go with a 2.45 ERA. He’s pitched 3 2/3 innings and struck out two and walked one with three hits allowed. It’s obviously a small sample size. But consider one of his last turns in the minors, at Class A State College in 2019. He struck out 40 batters and walked 10 in 32 2/3 innings spread over 22 relief appearances. Watch his splits because they haven’t separated and the three-batter minimum exists, and in 2021 see if he appears at a variety of levels to carve out a role and a place in the Cardinals’ constantly under construction lefty depth.
MEXICO
A prospect as a teen who is becoming a focal point for attention as he enters his 20s, Ivan Herrera is chasing playing time he didn’t get in 2020 with a turn in Mexico’s winter league. The 20-year-old, who is widely considered one of the best catching prospects in baseball, has played 12 games for Caneros de los Mochis, and he’s hit .195/.298/.220 with seven runs and nine RBIs. He’s got 41 at-bats, so it’s about getting reps not exactly flexing stats.
Also in Mexico: C Carlos Soto, 21, is splitting time with Herrera for Mochis. In 16 games, he’s hit .171/.209/.171 with three runs and two RBIs. He’s struck out 13 times in 41 at-bats while walking once. … RHP Hector Soto, 21, is pitching for Mochis. And he has 13 relief appearances. In 9 1/3 innings, he’s stuck out seven, walked nine and allowed eight runs on seven hits for a 6.75 ERA to go with a 1.71 WHIP. … For the Tomateros de Culiacan, SS Mateo Gil, 20, has been able to get some playing time alongside some familiar names. (Gil was part of the Post-Dispatch’s Future Series as a rising infield talent who could someday be the Cardinals’ starting second baseman.) In 12 games, Gil has hit .167/.200/.167 with a home run, three runs, and five RBIs. He’s struck out seven times in 36 at-bats. This is a good place for context. Gil has a grand total of 98 games beyond high school — six at-bats at a level higher than a rookie-ball level that no longer exists. … For the Charros de Jalisco, RHP Jesus Cruz, 25, pitched once and got two outs. He allowed a run on two hits and a walk. … 2B Irving Lopez, 25, has played seven games for Naranjeros de Hermosillo. He’s hit .250/.471/.417 in 12 at-bats. He’s walked four times and he’s been thrown out twice trying to steal.
**
Baseball America released its annual ranking of the Top 10 prospects in the Cardinals’ organization, and it’s going to look rather familiar given the lack of games for prospects to play this past season and the rookie eligibility players like Dylan Carlson maintain for 2021. The biggest jump of the group is, of course, the newcomers to the team as both Matthew Liberatore, acquired in the Randy Arozarena Trade, and first-round pick Jordan Walker crack the top 10.
I’ve marked the players expected to play important roles for the Cardinals in 2021 (*) and those who are likely to debut at some point in 2021 (**). Here it is:
- Dylan Carlson, OF*
- Matthew Liberatore, LHP**
- Nolan Gorman, 3B
- Ivan Herrera, C
- Zack Thomson, LHP**
- Jordan Walker, 3B/1B
- Kwang Hyun Kim, LHP*
- Andrew Knizner, C*
- Lane Thomas, OF*
- Johan Oviedo, RHP*
**
While he works through interest from other teams and tries to draw a more compelling offer from the Cardinals, Yadier Molina did add another championship to his resume. This past October, Molina and his wife Wanda became owners of a professional basketball team in Puerto Rico, the Vaqueros de Bayamon. In the first season with the Molinas as owners, the Vaqueros won their 15th league championship, the club’s first since 2009. The Molinas’ team won its final five games, and clinched the title with a 84-75 victory against the Piratas. Molina has shared images of the trophy and the celebration after the clincher on his Instagram page.
-30-
