Carlos Martinez makes winter-ball debut, but it's Cabrera dominating in the Dominican Republic

VENEZUELA

Also in Venezuela: RHP Jose Moreno, 20, has made one appearance for Aguilas de Zulia. He pitched 2 2/3 innings and allowed a run on four hits and a walk for a 1.88 WHIP and a 3.38 ERA. … With Ortega and the Bravos, RHP Gustavo J. Rodriguez, 19, has yet to appear in a game. He was 4-1 with a 2.04 ERA in 12 games (all starts) for the Cardinals’ Blue team in the Dominican Summer League. He had 53 strikeouts and 11 walks in 57 1/3 innings. The righthander is not to be confused with Gustavo A. Rodriguez, an outfielder on the same Cardinals DSL team. … RHP Freddy Pacheco, 22, is 0-1 in seven appearances for Caribes de Anzoategui. He has allowed six runs (four earned) on 10 hits and four walks through 6 2/3 innings. He has six strikeouts to go with that 5.40 ERA. … RHP Sebastian Tabata, 22, has yet to appear for Caribes. In 2019, for Low-A Peoria, Tabata had — well, command issues. He walked 55 and struck out 49 in 49 1/3 innings. … 1B Leandro Cedeno, 22, has played in 11 games for Caribes and hit .161/.250/.355 with two homers, five runs, four RBIS, and four walks against 11 strikeouts. … And now we arrive at a talent that has intriguing numbers — and he throws lefthanded. LHP Fabian Blanco, who turns 23 on Tuesday, has made four appearances for Cardenales de Lara, and he’s got a 1.09 WHIP to go with a 2.45 ERA. He’s pitched 3 2/3 innings and struck out two and walked one with three hits allowed. It’s obviously a small sample size. But consider one of his last turns in the minors, at Class A State College in 2019. He struck out 40 batters and walked 10 in 32 2/3 innings spread over 22 relief appearances. Watch his splits because they haven’t separated and the three-batter minimum exists, and in 2021 see if he appears at a variety of levels to carve out a role and a place in the Cardinals’ constantly under construction lefty depth.