Carlson gets a run in center as Cardinals face Keuchel, go for series sweep of White Sox

CHICAGO — On the eve of the official transaction that brought Dylan Carlson to the majors for the first time, manager Mike Shildt, from his hotel room in Chicago, said oh yes Carlson will play, oh yes he'll start a lot, and for sure he's going to play all over the outfield.

Carlson will play his third game in the majors Sunday.

He will also complete the hat trick of positions started.

The rookie, who doubled in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader sweep for his first big-league hit, will get a run in center field Sunday as the Cardinals go for the wipeout in the series against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Park.

Carlson is one of three switch-hitters the Cardinals have in the lineup to face Sox lefty Dallas Keuchel, a former Cy Young Award winner.

John Nogowski will make his big-league debut.

The Cardinals' pitching plans for the five-game, three-day series approaching at Wrigley Field is still taking shape, with opening day starter Jack Flaherty yet to be assigned one of the games. To set up the staff for as many as three bullpen games there against the rival Cubs, the Cardinals turn to starter Dakota Hudson for the finale on the South Side.