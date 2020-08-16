Carlson gets a run in center as Cardinals face Keuchel, go for series sweep of White Sox

CHICAGO — On the eve of the official transaction that brought Dylan Carlson to the majors for the first time, manager Mike Shildt, from his hotel room in Chicago, said oh yes Carlson will play, oh yes he'll start a lot, and for sure he's going to play all over the outfield.
Carlson will play his third game in the majors Sunday.
He will also complete the hat trick of positions started.
The rookie, who doubled in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader sweep for his first big-league hit, will get a run in center field Sunday as the Cardinals go for the wipeout in the series against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Park.
Carlson is one of three switch-hitters the Cardinals have in the lineup to face Sox lefty Dallas Keuchel, a former Cy Young Award winner.
John Nogowski will make his big-league debut.
The Cardinals' pitching plans for the five-game, three-day series approaching at Wrigley Field is still taking shape, with opening day starter Jack Flaherty yet to be assigned one of the games. To set up the staff for as many as three bullpen games there against the rival Cubs, the Cardinals turn to starter Dakota Hudson for the finale on the South Side.
Hudson has not appeared in a game in three weeks, to the date.
His last appearance was Game 3 of the season.
Of course, this will be Game 8, so technically he's on turn.
Here is the pitching as it comes together for Wrigley, as well:
Monday, Game 1: Kwang Hyun Kim
Monday, Game 2: Bullpen game (Austin Gomber?)
Tuesday: Daniel Ponce de Leon
Wednesday, Game 1: Jack Flaherty, possibly
Wednesday, Game 2: Bullpen game (Austin Gomber?)
To complete the roster for Sunday's game, the Cardinals optioned Jacob Woodford out, and kept 29th man Ricardo Sanchez. That is not that big of a deal as it would first appear. Woodford is eligible to return as soon as Monday because he can be the 29th man for the doubleheader that day.
Here's the Sunday lineup for the Cardinals:
1. Kolten Wong, 2B
2. Tommy Edman, SS (switch)
3. Paul Goldschmidt, DH
4. Tyler O'Neill, LF
5. Matt Carpenter, 3B
6. Dylan Carlson, CF (switch)
7. Andrew Knizner, C
8. Dexter Fowler, RF (switch)
9. John Nogowski, 1B (MLB debut)
Starting pitcher: Dakota Hudson, RHP
This article will be updated throughout the day with reporting and details from the game. The Post-Dispatch reporter has been declined a credential for the game at Guaranteed Rate Park by the Chicago White Sox, who have cited Chicago's travel policy for states with elevated infection rates for COVID-19. So coverage will be done from a distance, but in Chicago with subsequent reporting to provide greater detail.
