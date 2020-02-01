Carlson, Gorman, newcomer Liberatore headline Cards' crowded clubhouse of non-roster invitees

With a longer and younger list of non-roster invites to spring training than in recent years, a handful of Cardinals prospects will get their first chance to make a lasting impression.

Outfielder Dylan Carlson, along with infielder Nolan Gorman, first-round pick Zach Thompson and newcomer Matthew Liberatore, headline a group of 31 non-roster invites that the Cardinals are bringing to their major-league camp. The list includes 15 pitchers beyond the two lefties, Liberatore and Thompson, and nine catchers. Gorman, at 19, will be in at his first major-league camp, and he and catcher Ivan Herrera, also 19, will be among the youngest players.

The early start of spring training — pitchers and catchers will have their first workout on Feb. 12 — and later arrival of minor leaguers to start their camp means there will be less of an overlap in Jupiter, Florida, this spring. As a result the Cardinals canceled their annual Spring Training Early Program and folded some of those prospects into a crowded clubhouse for spring training.

The pitcher and catcher-heavy group is not unusual given the depth of both the Cardinals will use early in camp and to carve up the innings in the first few Grapefruit League games. An abundance of catchers is needed to handle the throwing sessions of the pitchers.