Carlson shifts back to center, continues ascent in Cardinals lineup

Among the many lineup questions Cardinals manager Mike Shildt fields several times each week — because really is there anything better than lineup angst, even when it's code for offense concerns? — is how rookie Dylan Carlson could be the cleanup hitter in the most important games of 2020 and not in the opening frames of 2021.
The short answer is hope.
Cardinals officials have said several times when presented with this question that they like the idea that the offense has improved from 2020, and thus the cleanup hitter from those playoff games adds to the team's offensive depth, because he's not thrust into the middle of the order. Their hope is that they get production from others in the middle of the order that allow Carlson to be lagniappe, a late-lineup bump, not a featured bat.
Production is starting to change that equation.
As the outfield undergoes some changes due to injury, Carlson has begun his ascent to the top half of the lineup.
Carlson hit seventh to open the season in Cincinnati, had two turns at eighth in Miami, and was up to sixth during the home stand vs. Milwaukee.
As Washington arrives, he's up to fifth.
Conversation around the ballpark, if not in the clubhouse, has been how long before the Cardinals slide the switch-hitter with three homers in between pillars Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt. That would shape the type of pitches he sees, get him in a spot where he could score from first on a double with his speed, and also capitalize on what should be a calling card of his first full season the majors — his ability to get on base.
Shildt has described how Carlson will likely advance to more prominent spots in the lineup as the season progresses, allowing the rookie's talent to take him there, not the manager's pen forcing him there.
The search for more production from other spots in the lineup is clearing the way too.
Matt Carpenter will start at second base, sending Tommy Edman out to right field for the opener against Washington. That shifts Carlson over to center, and rookie Justin Williams will get his first start of the season in left field. A right fielder throughout spring and the opening week, Williams has experience in the other corner, too.
Shild describes the "holistic" decision he has to make with the lineup, and part of that is defense, too. He's considering some of the outfield defense in this lineup, and there were missteps in the Milwaukee game that added to the trouble and the hole the offense couldn't overcome.
The lineup has all of the lefthanded hitters available from the Cardinals' roster. They have limited experience individually against Washington starter Erick Fedde, but they can read the splits — from 2019.
In 2020, lefthanded batters actually struggled against the rigthanded Fedde. In 80 at-bats, they hit .188 with a .278 on-base percentage and a .313 slugging for a .590 OPS against and only eight strikeouts. Dial that back to 2019, and lefthanded hitters had far better success against Fedde. In 150 at-bats vs. Fedde in that season, lefthanded batters had a slash line of .333/.393/.527 and almost as many extra-base hits (16) as strikeouts (19) to go with the .920 OPS.
In his most recent appearance, hitters had success against him.
The side of the plate didn't matter.
He allowed six runs on six hits and got five outs.
Washington has removed from players from the injured list as they arrive in St. Louis and continue to move away from their own COVID-19 outbreak. The Nationals had their opening series postponed and their opening day delayed by COVID-19 protocols and positive tests within their organization.
Josh Bell, the prize of a trade with Pittsburgh, and Kyle Schwarber, the Cubs slugger who signed a free-agent deal with D.C., will make their Washington debuts Monday evening against the Cardinals. Both are quite familiar with the ballpark.
CARDINALS
1. Tommy Edman, RF
2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
3. Nolan Arenado, 3B
4. Yadier Molina, C
5. Dylan Carlson, CF
6. Paul DeJong, SS
7. Matt Carpenter, 2B
8. Justin Williams, LF
9. John Gant, RHP
NATIONALS