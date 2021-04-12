Carlson shifts back to center, continues ascent in Cardinals lineup

Among the many lineup questions Cardinals manager Mike Shildt fields several times each week — because really is there anything better than lineup angst, even when it's code for offense concerns? — is how rookie Dylan Carlson could be the cleanup hitter in the most important games of 2020 and not in the opening frames of 2021.

The short answer is hope.

Cardinals officials have said several times when presented with this question that they like the idea that the offense has improved from 2020, and thus the cleanup hitter from those playoff games adds to the team's offensive depth, because he's not thrust into the middle of the order. Their hope is that they get production from others in the middle of the order that allow Carlson to be lagniappe, a late-lineup bump, not a featured bat.

Production is starting to change that equation.

As the outfield undergoes some changes due to injury, Carlson has begun his ascent to the top half of the lineup.

Carlson hit seventh to open the season in Cincinnati, had two turns at eighth in Miami, and was up to sixth during the home stand vs. Milwaukee.

As Washington arrives, he's up to fifth.