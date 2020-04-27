Carpenter's go-go Cardinals can't keep pace in 'The Show''; real-deal pitching powers other 2020 simulations

OUT OF THE PARK BASEBALL 2021: At Baseball-Reference.com, the indispensable site for just about anything you could possible want to know about baseball, the 2020 season is being played out, day by day, using the highly regarded OOTP simulation. In this run of games, the Cardinals are 16-12 and trail the first-place Cincinnati Reds (16-11) by a half game. The Cubs are the team that stumbled at the start, sinking to last at 11-17. Dakota Hudson leads the National League with five wins, and once again the Cardinals are leaning heavy on their pitching to carry them to a winning record. No surprise. The sims see what we all expected to see. At closer, Giovanny Gallegos is 0-2 with six saves and a 4.63 ERA. Curiously, Williams Perez continues to be the standout of the bullpen with a 0.73 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings. He, of course, is not in the Cardinals’ organization for 2020.