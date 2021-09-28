Catch up with the Cardinals: The words behind the 16 wins as Redbirds are one away from wild card

The night before the start of a historic streak no one could see coming, Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado popped into the postgame Zoom room after a loss and gave a confession.

“It’s hard to sit here and talk about the team ... when, individually I’m not doing a very good job," he said. "It’s hard to speak about those things when I’m not doing my job."

He tripled and homered the next day.

He hit the decisive homer the day after that.

The Cardinals have not lost since his comments.

Riding a 16-game winning streak, the longest in 70 years in the National League and longest this late in the season in the majors since 1935, the Cardinals return the Busch Stadium on Tuesday for the start of the final homestand of the regular season. Their next win clinches the NL's second wild-card berth and a third consecutive postseason appearance.

The winning streak began with what several players called a "must win" against Cincinnati and really gathered moment in New York.