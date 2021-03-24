Center fielder Bader will miss opening day as forearm issues persist, a month of rest prescribed

JUPITER, Fla. — After missing time early in spring training and a prolonged, gripping slump at the plate, Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader conceded to the team this week that persisting soreness in his right forearm was limiting him offensively.
Bader received a platelet-rich plasma injection into his right forearm to encourage and expedite healing in the area. He has been prescribed rest and will miss at least four weeks. Manager Mike Shildt announced early Wednesday morning that Bader will miss opening day.
Dylan Carlson, who is starting in center and leadoff Wednesday against the Mets, is the likely starter in center to open the season.
The absence of Bader to being the season also throws open another opening for any of the standout bench players making their case in the final week. It became clearer Tuesday that outfielder Justin Williams had hit his way onto the opening day roster with his lefthanded swing and exit velocity lead in camp
Lane Thomas has not capitalized on the opportunity to overtake Bader as the starting center fielder, though he is now the best defensive option at the position on the 40-man roster.
John Nogowski, Austin Dean, Jose Rondon, and Max Moroff have all performed well in part-time spots as they compete for the bench with new potential of making the opening day roster. All four of them were involved in the late-game rally to tie Tuesday's game with Washington. Nogowski is starting in left field Wednesday as the usual first baseman becomes acquainted with the outfield.
Rondon and Moroff also have experience in the outfield, and Dean is an outfielder with ample experience in the corners and the arm to match.
Bader struck out and went hitless in his most recent appearance to tumble to one-for-20, and he has only one hit off a righthanded pitcher this spring training. Asked after the game if the forearm issue that cost him a week earlier in camp had thrown off his timing or was restricting him in anyway, the outfielder and the team insisted that it was not, that he was not compromised.
"First we've heard (Tuesday) of him dealing with (it)," Shildt said. "It flared up again. And we heard that it was impacting a little bit of his ability to get his best swing going. At that point we have to take another step that requires more time and rest and a little more serious treatment."