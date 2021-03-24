Center fielder Bader will miss opening day as forearm issues persist, a month of rest prescribed

JUPITER, Fla. — After missing time early in spring training and a prolonged, gripping slump at the plate, Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader conceded to the team this week that persisting soreness in his right forearm was limiting him offensively.

Bader received a platelet-rich plasma injection into his right forearm to encourage and expedite healing in the area. He has been prescribed rest and will miss at least four weeks. Manager Mike Shildt announced early Wednesday morning that Bader will miss opening day.

Dylan Carlson, who is starting in center and leadoff Wednesday against the Mets, is the likely starter in center to open the season.

The absence of Bader to being the season also throws open another opening for any of the standout bench players making their case in the final week. It became clearer Tuesday that outfielder Justin Williams had hit his way onto the opening day roster with his lefthanded swing and exit velocity lead in camp

Lane Thomas has not capitalized on the opportunity to overtake Bader as the starting center fielder, though he is now the best defensive option at the position on the 40-man roster.