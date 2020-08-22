Center of Attention: Bader, Carlson try to catch on, catch up in open-range competition

What gets him in the lineup and gives him a chance to stick are catches that few center fielders can make, catches send his hat flying, catches his hair flowing, and catches with a higher degree of difficulty than the one Harrison Bader found himself tracking toward the wall Friday night at Busch Stadium.
Back at the position he manned most of last year but has less consistently in this irregular season, Bader chased after a fly ball in the sixth inning, had it measured, jumped, and saw it do what he’s trying to avoid happen with his opportunities to play.
It glanced off his glove.
Bader’s was the first of two errors on the play that put Cincinnati Reds infielder Eugenio Suarez at third base and primed the Reds for a score reversal that upended the Cardinals’ two-run and sent their rivals to a 4-2 victory. With all media access happening through technology this season, at a distance beyond social, players can make themselves less available to questions after a game, and yet there was Bader late Friday night, in the Zoom, explaining how it happened.
“It was a little funky,” he explained. “Definitely should have caught it no doubt. Just was bearing down on the wall. The ball kept carrying. Didn’t exactly know where I was at. Took a last-minute glance. And it hit my heel (of the glove). Definitely a play you need to make. There is no doubt about.
“There is no doubt that ball needs to be caught, for sure.”
A finalist for the Gold Glove Award in center field this past season, few fielders at any position were as adored as Bader by advanced metrics. Five-star catches? He had them. Range? Acres. Closing speed? Like a defensive back. Defensive Runs Saved? A handful. His ability to play elite defense kept him at the position day after day despite the Cardinals getting subpar offense from him, his position, and the outfield as a whole. Bader had a career-low .205 average, and when he struggled to start this season, center field was wide open to others.
The number of options there has tripled.
The production has remained stagnant.
Since returning from quarantine, rookie Dylan Carlson started four of the nine games in center. He started nine consecutive games – was the only fielder to play every inning of the eight games in five days during the Chicago residency – and got his first break Friday. He yielded to Bader. The options in center for Mike Shildt could grow in the coming week as Lane Thomas is set to return from the COVID-19 injury list as soon as Saturday and will be given time to regain his conditioning and timing. Each time Thomas has been on the verge of getting a lengthy look in center an injury or illness has been a pitfall. Last season, he fractured his hand on the eve of being the Cardinals’ starting center fielder for the bulk of September.
This season, his playing time was starting to inch up a bit when he was exposed to the coronavirus, isolated by the team after contact tracing, and eventually was the 10th of the team’s 10 players to test positive.
The Cardinals love having a glove in center, but need sock, too.
Asked if he felt like he had to hit his way into the lineup, Bader laughed.
“That would certainly help,” he said after going zero-for-two with a walk and scoring the Cardinals' first run. His batting average dipped to .125. “Remaining positive. Flushing every negative. It’s such a small sample size. Thirty at-bats, still.”
Yet, this is the summer of small sample sizes.
Small sample sizes are the standings.
The Cardinals played their 15th game of the game – through a fourth of their schedule. The center field position, thus far, has hit .125 with a .161 slugging percentage. It is the least-productive center field in the majors, and is also the least-productive of any outfield spot in the majors. The next closest would be Cleveland’s left field with a .138 average. Bader has gone three-for-24 with eight strikeouts this season. Carlson has started his career four-for-32 (.125) after a pinch-hit appearance Friday night.
He hit for Bader in the ninth.
Carlson’s batting average masks how seven of his hardest hits – and a few of the Cardinals’ hardest-hit balls of this season – have all been outs. Before Friday’s game, Shildt referenced the advanced “batted ball” statistics that show “with any relative luck (he’d) grade out to where he’d be an above-average hitter in this league.” Carlson has also hit into some savvy defensive positioning as well, but he’s also struck out nine times in 32 at-bats. One of the reasons why the Cardinals promoted Carlson and played him – and played him a lot – is he came from the camp Springfield, Mo., and had been taking at-bats against pitchers while Bader and others were in quarantine, away from such competition.
“It’s not the most ideal thing,” Shildt said. “You don’t draw it up anywhere close to it. We can be aware of it. There is some fact to it. The fact of the matter is we’ve got to figure out a way to get it done. I feel like we are. We are. It requires a tough mentality, and this is a group that clearly has it. It’s just the nature of what we’re dealing with.”
Shildt went on to describe how one of the first conversations the team had coming out of isolation and back into the season was about getting their “eyes right,” about getting their eyes set for the timing of the game.
He stressed that game-speed timing means defense too.
The Cardinals learned during their six days in their Milwaukee hotel rooms that the Pfister has an expansive room service menu and excellent fries, but they’re not delivering liners or live pitching. Shildt called Suarez’s hit to center “a play he’ll make 99 times out of 100 – or a higher percentage than that even.” After he didn’t, Bader led off the next inning, swung at a pitch of the zone for strike 1 and took a 98-mph fastball down the middle for strike 3.
After the game, he spoke about the limits of isolation.
“Didn’t really have anything,” he said. “There’s no excuse. It’s not an excuse.”
It is a factor.
It does shift his focus.
There’s still time to improve his numbers, but it’s not clear if there will be at-bats or innings. As the Cardinals swap center fielders waiting for someone to get their footing and run with the position, if someone else catches fire – it will be highly difficult to catch up.
“It’s just such a small sample size with the number of at-bats,” Bader said. “I’m not going to nitpick results at all. … It’s just a matter of, again, going out there and play freely, and relax. There are a lot of moving parts with a short season, with all the things you have to deal with and all the protocols you have to follow. We’re finally outside of that window and can breathe again. It’s inside 30 at-bats still. I’m going to keep working. That’s all there is to it.”
