Center of Attention: Bader, Carlson try to catch on, catch up in open-range competition

A finalist for the Gold Glove Award in center field this past season, few fielders at any position were as adored as Bader by advanced metrics. Five-star catches? He had them. Range? Acres. Closing speed? Like a defensive back. Defensive Runs Saved? A handful. His ability to play elite defense kept him at the position day after day despite the Cardinals getting subpar offense from him, his position, and the outfield as a whole. Bader had a career-low .205 average, and when he struggled to start this season, center field was wide open to others.

Since returning from quarantine, rookie Dylan Carlson started four of the nine games in center. He started nine consecutive games – was the only fielder to play every inning of the eight games in five days during the Chicago residency – and got his first break Friday. He yielded to Bader. The options in center for Mike Shildt could grow in the coming week as Lane Thomas is set to return from the COVID-19 injury list as soon as Saturday and will be given time to regain his conditioning and timing. Each time Thomas has been on the verge of getting a lengthy look in center an injury or illness has been a pitfall. Last season, he fractured his hand on the eve of being the Cardinals’ starting center fielder for the bulk of September.