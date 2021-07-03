Cleanup hitter O'Neill not in Cardinals lineup due to finger injury; LeBlanc continues bid for rotation spot

DENVER — The Cardinals planned to have a clearer, more penetrating look into Tyler O'Neill's finger injury Saturday afternoon in Denver and get a sense of their cleanup hitters availability for the remainder of the road trip.

For starters, he's not in Saturday's lineup.

Whether he's available to pinch hit will be revealed about two hours before game, or after he has a chance to see how his grip is limited by the injury.

O'Neill got hit by a fastball on his right hand during Friday night's game, and after running the bases for himself he left the game and then the ballpark for an X-Ray. Manager Mike Shildt said the initial review of the finger was encouraging, but he cautioned that another exam would be necessary. It's possible to get a deeper look at the injury after swelling has subsided. A second-day look via ultrasound, for example, was what determined Paul DeJong and Harrison Bader had rib fractures earlier this season.

It is the second time this season that O'Neill has had a hand injury, and he went on the injured list earlier this season with a fracture that happened while stealing second base.

It's the reason he wears a protective glove when on the bases.